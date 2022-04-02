The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Moon In Taurus, April 2 - 4, 2022

Are you lucky in love? Perhaps this weekend when the Moon is in Taurus, you may find yourself on the 'three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love' list starting April 2, 2022.

At least when it comes to astrology, several zodiac signs here today will experience a facelift of sorts when it comes to their romantic lives. For those who are with someone right now, you will sense something different in the air; there's a sort of 'rightness' going on, and that could mean that you and your partner have crossed a threshold in the relationship — one that takes it to a new level, a level worth knowing.

For those zodiac signs who are not with someone right now, but are looking to find a mate in this big, bad world, you may find a clearing up ahead. This means that, with the help of astrological transit such as the Moon in Taurus, you could find a mate — but not just any ol' mate...a person of great quality with a very caring disposition, and become lucky in love.

Most of us, no matter what zodiac sign you were born into, are no longer interested in wasting our time with the wrong person. This drives us to find the 'right' one, and during the Moon in Taurus, this is a distinct possibility. Might even be a probability.

What makes for a lucky relationship is the idea of love and relationship compatibility. This is where you check your astrological natal charts, or composite charts, and sometimes a synastry chart. Certain zodiac signs really do get along well with each other better than others.

The incompatibility shows early on. After the shine of infatuation wears off, we are left with the real person...and for some, during the Moon in Taurus, that real person will not only reveal themselves to us, they will make being in a relationship worth our while. How nice.

So, here's why Taurus, Taurus, Virgo, and Cancer are the three luckiest zodiac signs when it comes to love during the Moon in Taurus, April 2 - 4, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not only are you going to feel like you're fortunate in love, you've BEEN feeling lucky for a while now, and knowing your skeptical nature, you are probably also wondering when this luck will come to an end. Well, guess what?

You're still blessed, and it looks like that's going to last for quite a while.

With the Moon In Taurus, your sign, you'll be feeling very secure in this love. Could it possibly be — do you actually TRUST someone, Taurus?

Why yes, yes you do, in fact, you trust this person with your life and you are now learning that it's OK to do so.

You are finally able to let go of the anticipation that this person is going to harm you in some way or betray your trust. They're not. Looks like you picked yourself a good one, Taurus. Go with it. Luck is on your side.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luck in love is something you've always hoped for, and while you have unfortunately had the experience of being burned by someone you once loved, that doesn't necessarily set the pace for the future.

Well, the future is here, and it looks like your luck has radically changed for the better.

You have a choice now: you can go with the flow and see where this wonderful relationship that you are now in goes, or you can step in with your paranoia and jealousy and ruin it ahead of time. See, Cancer?

You are the one to make it or break it, so you need to take responsibility now.

You've been handed a break. The Moon In Taurus is delivering blessings of love on a silver platter. Love is yours for the taking. And yes, it is hard to trust anything in love, but it does seem like the cosmos are telling you to 'go for it.'

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With you, people either love you to death or hate your guts. You know it, and you don't care. It's become sort of your calling card.

You are brash and rude and people either admire the heck out of you for being so godawful, or they flee in terror, lest you focus your beam of judgment on them.

And while you do enjoy offending people (you really do), at the end of the day, you want to go home to someone less hyper-sensitive and more cuddly.

You have that person now, though you and they seem to ignore each other most of the time. The Moon In Taurus, however, wants to give you one last chance to see them as a lover, as opposed to a boiled potato. This is your chance.

Take this lucky break and make the best of it, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.