The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 4, 2022

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's the perfect time to work on improving your mental health, Aries.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

Use this time to journal, plan for the future, or to jot your most important thoughts down to review later.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What an amazing day for you to recoup any financial losses you've experienced this year, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of money.

If you have time, review your expenses and start to create a type of system to keep track of your goals, and your spending and make a plan for the future.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A big boost to your self-esteem takes place today, Gemini. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your sector of personal identity.

It's a wonderful time to work on yourself and your personal goals. Aim for the sky because there's so much you can accomplish at this time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are stronger and more resilient than you realize, so avoid negative people, Cancer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of enemies.

Some people manifest and reveal who they are when you are emotionally ready to see them in their truth. If you are suddenly awakened to a person you realize is toxic, it's because you're ready to let the relationship fade and make room for a better friendship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are the center of attention today, Leo. This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friends.

This is a time to go out and take advantage of your opportunities. Visit people. Enjoy socializing and meeting new people. You never know where things can lead you to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are in a prime position for growth, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career. Plan for the future. Update your resume.

Look into job opportunities online. Ping your connections to see if anyone knows of a position that suits your skills, especially if you are ready to transition into a new role.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are invited to do something that grows your faith and restores hope, Libra. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of beliefs.

Read a spiritual book that you've been thinking about diving into. Start a meditation practice and let yourself begin where you may have left off in the past, and would like to return to.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Give thanks in advance because you're about to receive a gift or something you needed, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of resources.

Ask for the things that you know you need, and let your friends be there for you. You may be surprised by how many miracles you experienced this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Are you ready for love, Sagittarius? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of marriage.

You may meet your soulmate and find yourself completely amazed at how wonderful your luck in love has become. Update your dating profile and don't be afraid to let yourself get to know someone you meet online.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you want out of life, Capricorn, you can have. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of passion.

This is a time to experience new things and to allow yourself the opportunity to laugh and enjoy your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Trust people that you know have your back and don't be too quick to dismiss their advice, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of home and family.

People may try to help you in ways you didn't ask for but needed. See things from all points of view before rejecting what you are being offered.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Say what you need to say, and don't be afraid of being honest, Pisces. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication. It's not always easy to be honest because it does require a level of bravery.

But, today, you wear your heart on your sleeve and speak with courage.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

