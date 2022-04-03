3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Love Life During Sun Conjunct Mercury Starting April 4, 2022

Good things come to those who wait, and such is the case for three zodiac signs when the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Aries on April 4, 2022.

If there's one trait that can be automatically associated with the transit, Sun conjunct Mercury, it's speed. Arguments clear up fast during this event. Conclusions are made. Loose ends are eliminated. This is the time when we kiss and make up.

This is the transit that promotes good tidings and smart choices. In this case, 'speed' doesn't necessarily imply hastiness, but more along the lines of getting things done. Ridding ourselves of what doesn't work, but doing it in an efficient and effective way.

And this is how we get on the fast track to a good love life. Sun conjunct Mercury allows couples to face each other with the purpose of true communication. Fear drops away.

Confrontation looks like a conversation, and nobody runs away scared. This astrological transit is helpful for couples who want to stay together, yet have been fearful of a collapse. There will be no deterioration today. There is only one chance to make it better.

A few signs of the zodiac will take to this transit better than others will, and that's because those zodiac signs are willing to do the work. So, if having the best love life is important to you, then open to the joyous energy of the Sun conjunct Mercury.

Let it build your strength, and don't be afraid to say what's on your mind. Remember this: You can have the best love life. It just takes effort, compromise, and honest communication.

So, starting April 4, 2022, these are the three zodiac signs with the best love life during the Sun conjunct Mercury.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One of the reasons you'll be experiencing the joys of a great love life during Sun conjunct Mercury is because you love to get to the point, and that's just what you and your partner will be doing. You've always known that the quickest way to results is through the direct line; why beat around the bush any longer as it's just ending up a waste of time.

You and your mate have been pondering the idea of breaking up, but neither of you has their heart in that, and so, what you're left with is the idea of trying. Can you try, do you want to try? Yes, you do, and so does your partner.

If you can cut through all the BS and get straight to the point, you both will see the light and figure out how to proceed. It's all about communication, which also means that you, Aries, need to go about that with compassion and patience, which is sometimes hard for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's any lesson that you've learned, it's the one where you find out that patience is essential in relationships. You may not have had any patience in the past, but you love the person you are with so much that you're starting to teach yourself to be patient with them, as they are not perfect people.

Then, again, who is? We all need to live and love in an environment of acceptance, and that means that if a romance is going to work, both parties have to accept and work with each other's good and bad.

Sun conjunct Mercury works for you like the fast track to enlightening information; you get it — patience plus compassion equals a great loving experience. You want it, they want it, and the work is laid before you. Go forth and conquer. The best love life awaits you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

One of the best things about how this transit, Sun conjunct Mercury, works for you is in your way of approaching the person you are in a relationship with. You and this person have been through a lot together, and in the past, you've let the harsher experiences dominate the feel of the relationship.

It's as if, together, you both decided to act depressed because you both experienced something depressing. With Sun conjunct Mercury you'll be getting a fresh new look and an opportunity to change that old, burdensome attitude.

Think of this transit as a fresh start. You have everything you need, including a loving partner. If they are willing to start anew, then the two of you will be well on your way to creating a blissful and rewarding romance.

