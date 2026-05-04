How Pluto Retrograde On May 6 Affects Your Specific Zodiac Sign This Week

Pluto retrograde affects each zodiac sign differently during the week of May 4 to 10, 2026. Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, bringing opportunities for internal transformation.

After the intensity of the Full Moon in Scorpio last week, the Sagittarius Moon gets us to embark on a new journey. On Tuesday, May 5, the Capricorn Moon highlights what we have been ignoring or avoiding. Since Saturn rules this lunation, we can expect more responsibilities, but we also have the tools needed to succeed.

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The Aquarius Moon on Friday, May 8, brings a vibrant energy that makes our connections feel more meaningful. This is an energizing period for our relationships as it allows us to have enlightening conversations and express ourselves with more confidence.

Aries

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When the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mars in Aries on Monday, set your sights on greater things. It's possible to achieve your dreams, as long as you develop a concrete plan. If you’re working on something challenging, expect to see some breakthroughs during this lunation. The Capricorn Moon can get you where you want to go as long as you remain patient and focused. This is not a time to leap into new things. Instead, develop a strategy and take your time with the work at hand.

Taurus

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As more planets move into your sign, things begin to feel calmer. The Sagittarius Moon shows you how to trust yourself more. Look within and apply what you learned during the Uranus in Taurus transit. The Capricorn Moon on Tuesday pushes you to take pride in your work. With Mars and Saturn in a loose conjunction, you are going at a slow pace, yet you push forward even if it feels sluggish.

Gemini

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Prepare to see your relationship energy change with Uranus now in your sign. The lesson during this period is to remove your rose-colored glasses. The Full Moon last week exposed some lies and new information. If there are any conflicts within your partnerships, have the tough conversations and work things out. The Aquarius Moon on Friday brings a sense of calm as it connects with Venus in your sign.

Cancer

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This is a period for closing chapters. The Capricorn Moon on Tuesday makes you solution-oriented. Nothing is stopping you now, and your diplomatic energy is powerful with Jupiter still in your sign. If things feel stressful, the Aquarius Moon makes a trine to Uranus in Gemini on Friday, helping you upgrade your routine to stay on top of your game.

Leo

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There is a playful energy at the start of the week with the Sagittarius Moon meeting up with Uranus in Gemini. Spending time with your partner is fruitful, especially during the Aquarius Moon. Share your feelings with your partner or journal your emotions. If you want to focus on enhancing your skills and creative talents, the Capricorn Moon instills discipline. The transit also allows you to receive support from mentors if you ask them for constructive criticism.

Virgo

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The Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week helps you go at a slower pace and take the time to pour love and care into yourself. Although spending time with friends and family is nourishing, the week shows you that prioritizing yourself is also necessary. While the Aries energy added an element of responsibility and structure, this week is more about having fun and appreciating what brings you happiness.

Libra

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It feels like you’re in the spotlight with some planets still in Aries, making your emotions very clear to others. This is a period when you have to face what you previously ignored. The Sagittarius Moon is liberating and makes your communications with others flow with ease. The Aquarius Moon, later in the week, helps you decompress and focus on fulfilling hobbies.

Scorpio

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After the potent Full Moon in your sign, this week feels like the first page of a new chapter. The Sagittarius Moon reminds you to release negative thoughts and embrace the positive changes that come your way. Uranus forms a trine with the Moon on Friday, energizing you and allowing you to strengthen your armor. The Aquarius Moon then adds support and grounding as you navigate your emotions.

Sagittarius

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Relationships from the past are connected to the themes this week as you move on from the intensity of the Scorpio Full Moon. Take a moment to consider what you want in relationships. With the Moon in Aquarius on Friday, you feel more connected with your goals and dreams. Start a new project or a free course that helps you sharpen your skills.

Capricorn

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The Moon in your sign on Tuesday is a very memorable transit. It helps you be more methodical after the chaotic Aries stellium that brought some new problems into your life. Look at your plan and make the necessary modifications. Don’t be afraid to start again. The Aquarius Moon aligns with Uranus in Gemini on Friday, helping you spruce up your routine and to ask for help when you need it.

Aquarius

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Get ready to incorporate healing into your world through art. The transits this week allow you to connect with your muses. The Sagittarius Moon brings inspiration, and when Uranus in Gemini meets up with the Moon in your sign on Friday, it's easy to conjure some new ideas. This is a dynamic period to tap into your creative energy and reach new heights.

Pisces

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Career expansion is on your mind this week with the Sagittarius Moon bringing to light your talents and capabilities. Taurus season allows those in command to see what a reliable and trusted worker you are. If you are in school or interested in curating your public image, this transit elevates you. Of course, be mindful of what you share, since all eyes are on you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.