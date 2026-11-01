The November 2026 Monthly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign

The monthly Chinese horoscope is here for November 2026 and I can already tell you that this month has a lot to unpack. Every Chinese zodiac sign has something to do before December, and then, wham-o, the year's over.

November is the time to focus on your most precious essential priorities: family, tax preparation, travel, and your future goals. You're most likely to be tempted to do more than you ought on the 3rd, 16th, and the 28th.

Advertisement

Since this is a travel season, the best days to plan or talk about upcoming activities are the 14th and the 26th. If you need to plan for the year 2027, make commitments on the 9th and the 21st. Send bonus checks, give raises, or gifts out around the 5th, 18th, and the 30th. I recommend shopping online or in person on the 6th, 7th, and the 19th.

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your career looks like it's getting a boost in more ways than one. You'll definitely want to wear your best clothes at the start of November. An opportunity is coming your way around the 11th, and you'll want to look your best for impromptu meetings or an unexpected visit by the CEO.

If you have always wanted to speak about a particular topic, you might be asked to give a presentation. This is a great month for starting a YouTube channel, by the way. I don't recommend declining public-speaking offers, because this is a month when your visibility leads to opportunities that improve your finances.

Your expertise, including your mistakes, helps you seem relatable. At the end of the month, you get busier than usual. Use this time to schedule in advance so you have more control of your time.

Advertisement

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

A busy month is ahead, Ox. You are a worker bee. In November, you're becoming a bit of a social activist. You don't have to go all out with signs or participate in rallies. You may feel pretty pressured to do more than your share of work on the 11th, but pushing through is a good idea. When it comes to what you observe, you can post your concerns on social media or call people you think need to hear your voice.

Around the 12th, things settle down again. Yet, you learn something important about your home or neighborhood. This can be a tough time due to work or family obligations. You may have to step out of your comfort zone to please a parent.

Advertisement

Clear unnecessary obligations on the 22nd to prepare for the holidays early. On the 23rd, you also want to be slow to anger. With so much to get done, you might feel like you're doing more than you should. Learning to delegate and ask for help is an essential skill to develop this month of November.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You might be tempted to keep your view of the world very narrow in November, so your horoscope invites you to learn more about your social circle. November is an excellent time to meet new people and socialize.

Don't be the wallflower in the corner at company parties or when you're invited to visit family. Make an effort to ask questions even if you prefer not to talk about yourself. You are likely to meet something or discover an interesting opportunity around the 14th.

This is a good time to follow up on that lead. You're breaking out of old patterns and friendships and entering a new way of doing life. Consider it an exciting time for change.

Advertisement

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, you're a quiet sign, and frankly, you are looking for new ways to be even calmer and more reserved. For that reason, how you communicate and consume information online matters a lot this month.

Specifically, the news could have you feeling overstimulated. So set a few boundaries around that. Avoid bringing unsavory topics up in social situations. Instead, aim for lighthearted activities. As the year winds down, an information detox could do you some good. You need a break from the daily grind, and November gives you permission to do that.

Advertisement

This is a great time to build a reading list or do what you prefer to do instead of doomscrolling. Around the 13th, you become more aware of your social media habits. It's a good time to unsubscribe or unfollow whatever no longer fits your needs. Around the 17th, make more time for activities you enjoy. Read good books. Go out on movie dates with friends or watch documentaries.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For some reason, your horoscope focuses heavily on personal property this month. You might own a family heirloom or some item that is much more valuable than you thought.

If you have been curious about your family heritage or have been considering selling things you own to make some money, I recommend going through your home and looking up items to see what you find out. You might have a collector's item without realizing it.

A problematic family matter could also come up in conversation around the 14th. If you love genealogy or have wanted to get your DNA tested, now is a good time. I also suggest reaching out to family members and getting holiday cards out around the 20th. You'll benefit from finishing up all the little things you've been putting off.

Advertisement

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

You have an uncanny way of noticing things long before anyone else does. In November, this trait seems to be strongest around the 15th. Some sort of problem or inconsistency pops up on your radar.

This could happen at work or at home with a spouse or partner. You might want to keep what you notice to yourself, but it's a good idea to share your observations. You might unknowingly solve a problem that could have become much worse.

Advertisement

Avoid being assumptive or jumping to any conclusions about people or things. A Danger and a Destruction Day fall in your sign in November, so if you're reactive, you could do more harm than good. Be careful with your words and try to be diplomatic in conversation.

7. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Horse, your love of travel aligns well with this month's energy. An amazing opportunity to go somewhere special comes up. You might find a deal or destination that calls to you, and you want to go there. If you can't really travel during the holidays, plan ahead and start making your reservations now.

There are two days to note in your horoscope: November 16th and 28th. These are peak performance days for you. I recommend researching and planning on these two days.

Pay close attention to your overall goals. You might be overly optimistic about what you can handle on the 6th and the 7th. Be very careful not to commit to things that you're unsure how they will work out. You can have fun all month as long as you avoid overextending yourself from the start.

Advertisement

8. Goat

Design: YourTango

This month is actually pretty productive for you. Goat, you'll feel especially artistic this month and develop a greater appreciation for creating. If you're wondering what gifts to give during the holidays, consider making handmade items and sharing your talents with friends. You're pretty patient in November.

The slow, methodical act of creating suits you well. This month, you'll have opportunities to handle any barriers to your success. On the 17th, a disagreement with a family member who doesn't seem to support your dreams could come up.

Advertisement

A conversation can help you find a solution that works for both of you. Around the 29th, you'll have a much clearer understanding of your goals and how to achieve them.

9. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're getting an early start to your New Year's resolutions this November. Don't wait until the end of the year to start your goals. A big career change is coming, so take on a few projects that will show how well you manage your time and meet important deadlines.

You become aware of a financial problem involving money and a resource you share with a family member or partner, and figure out how to fix it. You get an opportunity to talk things over and smooth over differences on the 18th. You're also learning to have a backup plan for situations when someone drops the ball and problems come up.

Around the 30th, you'll see meaningful career progress, and your personal life will improve. You might even notice that your schedule is much more flexible than before.

Advertisement

10. Rooster

Design: YourTango

This is the time of year to build your portfolio or to do things that you've always wanted to do. If you are satisfied with your career, then share your knowledge with coworkers or find ways to be more supportive.

When it comes to the arts, Rooster, quietly observe unique talent. Pay attention to, and learn from, people around you who live the life you want. November seems like a beautiful time for you to learn new skills. This is the season to visit museums and check out the lights people in your community display. You'll get inspiring ideas for your own personal life. You may have intriguing ideas that could become a source of income.

Advertisement

11. Dog

Design: YourTango

You are always looking out for others, and this month you seem ready to follow your own advice. You may become a little bit concerned about how easily privacy can be lost. For that reason, your November horoscope recommends listening to your intuition.

Advertisement

Around the 2nd or 3rd, you might notice certain details about you online. The 8th is a good time to close old accounts. This gives you a chance to protect your privacy by locking down social media platforms or maybe changing your password. If you meet new people, bring that same reserve to conversations. Don't say things you would not like repeated.

12. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, a business idea could come to you or one you've been considering might start taking shape in November. You might have something you've always enjoyed on the consumer side and decide you'd like to try your hand at selling it. So, if you love baking, sewing, or anything that involves working with your hands, you might wonder how to turn that into a business.

The 21st stands out as a day to put your ideas into action. If you have a business-minded friend, that's the best time to run your ideas by them. You might even learn of an event or social gathering where you can talk to people running similar businesses.

Their experience could help you avoid unnecessary mistakes. You make fewer mistakes now because you're being wise. By the end of the month, you might have your first big win. Your dreams of having a profitable side gig could become a reality sooner than you imagined.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.