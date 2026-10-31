The Zodiac Signs Having A Good Mercury Retrograde Are Doing A Few Things Differently This Year

Mercury retrograde gets a bad rap, and I can’t say there’s no reason why. It creates misunderstandings and forces you to revisit the past, even when all you want to do is move ahead.

I don’t say that to scare you. Though the planet of communication is retrograde until November 13, it’s not all bad. Everything it brings up has a purpose and a lesson to teach you. And while life might feel crazy now, there are a few things each zodiac sign can do to make this all a little more bearable (and actually good).

Advertisement

1. Mind your own business.

The tea might be piping hot right now, but while Mercury is in retrograde, you're better off minding your own business. "Don't get involved in drama or emotional entanglements that don't personally relate to you," an astrologer named Aspen advised.

Life is gonna be hard enough without you sticking your nose in other people's problems. And honestly, they need to figure out stuff on their own. Mercury is bringing a tough love energy that's really needed. That doesn't mean you should completely shut your loved ones out. But you need to figure out your boundaries and stick with them.

Advertisement

"Just because you have a higher capacity for emotional discomfort doesn't mean that you need to shoulder other people's burdens," the astrologer added. That's exhausting, and Mercury retrograde is tiring enough as it is.

2. Be honest with everyone, including yourself.

With Mercury in Scorpio, honesty really is the best policy, but it's easier said than done. Ripping off that band-aid and putting everything on the table? Yeah, no thank you. Most people would rather run from vulnerability than admit the truth. But to survive Mercury Retrograde, you need to get honest. Not just with others, but with yourself, too.

"Maybe being honest means admitting a choice that you made that reflects poorly on your character," Aspen said. "Maybe it weakens your position in some capacity." That's all to say it won't be easy, but this is your chance to take accountability.

Advertisement

So, before you get honest with your bestie or coworker, reflect internally. "If you're upset about this situation, how did you contribute to your pain? How have you allowed a behavior to perpetuate?" the astrologer asked. The more honest you are with yourself, the easier this retrograde will be.

3. Reflect on your actions daily.

Honesty doesn't just stop at reflecting once or twice. From now until November 13, this needs to become a daily thing. "Do an honest audit of the choices that you make on a daily basis," Aspen encouraged. "This Mercury retrograde is a valuable time for us to examine how we might be digging ourselves deeper into something that is actually not benefiting us."

You might find that the more you reflect, the more you realize you're the product of your own making. Are you talking badly about yourself? Are you knowingly keeping up bad habits? Do you waste time doomscrolling? Or surround yourself with toxic people? These are valuable questions to ask yourself.

Advertisement

Your answers might be hard to come to terms with. They might even make you feel self-conscious or ashamed. But if you want to get through this retrograde and grow in the process, you need to do the inner work.

4. Pay more attention to people's actions than their words.

Though it sounds cliché, actions really do speak louder than words. So, if you want to survive this retrograde, pay more attention to what people do than what they say.

"Are people actively changing the way that they're moving about the world? Are they reinforcing their promise with behavioural shifts?" Aspen questioned. "If not, this is going to perhaps be a time where you're recognizing that you're being deceived again."

Advertisement

Sometimes, we put too much faith in people who don't deserve it. But Mercury retrograde is very revealing, especially in Scorpio. So, if you keep your eyes open (and free of rose-colored glasses), you will learn a lot.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.