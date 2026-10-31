Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month This November

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month this November, you are being guided to surrender to the universe's process. Since both Mercury and Venus are still retrograde for the first couple of weeks this month, notice what comes in and who leaves.

After November 13, you start seeing that everything actually does happen for a reason. It happens to be Friday the 13th, a day that has deep ties to the feminine just like Venus. That makes this is an important day for receiving, which you can only do if you're no longer trying too hard to control what is happening.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Sunday, November 22

This November brings the reminder that you can’t sell yourself short then wonder why it doesn’t feel like the universe is working in your favor. The first day of Sagittarius season on November 22 is the push you need to actually get out there and live your life, Aries.

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This is a season of new experiences and adventure. Get used to doing things simply because it’s what you feel called to. While this may be a part of a more significant new beginning happening, the most important part is that you let yourself experience whatever arrives for you on that Sunday.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Tuesday, November 17

On November 17, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius gives you a chance to do things differently at work, Taurus. This is exactly the push you need. If this past retrograde season taught you anything, it's that if something isn't going the way you want it to, you aren't meant to keep approaching it the same way you have in the past.

Aquarius energy can feel foreign for you. It asks for independence, which you're fine with. But innovation and risk aren't exactly your forte. It will be worth it though. Just make sure that you’re taking the path that’s presenting itself versus trying to continue to make the old one work.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Tuesday, November 17

Someone important comes into your life during the First Quarter Moon on November 17. This person reminds you that you don’t have to carry everything on your own. Take notice of what or who is around you that Tuesday and where your attention is being directed.

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Life does have a way of working out, Gemini. Though it doesn’t always look the way you expect it to. You are always trying to think of new ways to make your life better and finding new opportunities to do so. But sometimes, what’s meant for you is only found when you can take a step back and soak things in.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Monday, November 30

On November 30, Pallas stationing direct in Aries helps you finally know what direction to take in your career. The truth is you have always known, Cancer. Even in the moments that it didn’t feel like you did, you knew.

But you don’t always give yourself the credit you deserve. This is about to change because Pallas in Aries brings quick wisdom. As Pallas stations direct, your confusion is over and you will finally be able to take in the knowledge that it is time for a change.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Saturday, November 28

Asteroid Vesta stationing direct in Aries on November 28 finally gives you some clarity in terms of where you are meant to be in life. The great deal of Aries energy affecting your life this year has had you on the cusp of a fantastic new beginning. But before you could move ahead, you needed to do some soul-searching to actually know what it meant for you.

It’s time to see where all your retrograde season soul-searching is about to lead, Leo. This is what November finally brings. Vesta direct in Aries helps you start creating a life that isn’t only part of your fate but that you finally feel truly connected to.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Tuesday, November 24

On November 24, you finally get some recognition thanks to the Full Moon in Gemini. Since the New Moon in Gemini occurred on June 14, this has to do with a choice you made around that time. Now as the Full Moon is rising in this zodiac sign, you’re reaping the benefits of making the right decision.

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Embrace your success, dear Virgo. You don't have to decide right away where you want to invest your energy next. If something is amiss, then this is your time to make any adjustments you see fit. The path you’re on now is part of your long-term success.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Sunday, November 22

Asteroid Ceres turns retrograde in Cancer on November 22, calling your attention to how you feel about the work you do and whether you’re truly happy. Happiness is often underrated as a crucial part of luck and success. You need to make sure you’re actually happy, Libra.

This comes down to balance in your life, which as a Libra is also part of your lifelong quest. Balance in your work life means not letting your life revolve around your career. This retrograde is about creating space for you to actually feel some true joy.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Tuesday, November 17

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on November 17 brings about a new beginning in your personal life. This is the start of the future you’ve been dreaming of, Scorpio. However, that’s only part of the story. Since asteroids Vesta and Pallas station direct in Aries at the end of the month, there's going to be some changes to how you structure your days.

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You may be returning home or returning to somewhere that was important to you. However, it’s not going back into old routines because you are a different person. Perhaps you’re seeing that no one was actually holding you back, Scorpio. It was just a matter of changing your own perspective.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Wednesday, November 26

This is the month to chase those dreams, Sagittarius! Not only is your zodiac season starting on November 22 but Mars is moving into Virgo a few days later. Mars in Virgo amps up your ambition and gives you more of a drive to create the success you desire.

This is an incredible energy to have at your back, especially during your solar return. Be sure that you’re using it. Be open to partnership opportunities, especially toward the end of the month, because there's likely an important person entering your life around that time.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Friday, November 13

On November 13, Venus stationing direct in Libra gives you more clarity into the work that you do and how to better manifest what you truly deserve. Venus has been retrograde since the beginning of October. First in Scorpio and then in Libra, where it brought back past opportunities and connections into your life.

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Now it’s time to assess what the purpose of all that was, Capricorn. Don’t dismiss even the smallest moment because with Venus retrograde only happening once every two years, it carries a significant meaning. This is your chance to finally feel like you’re doing the work you’re meant to and being treated as you deserve to be.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Friday, November 13

You are in for a surprising twist of fate this November. On November 13, Mercury stations direct in Scorpio while Venus turns direct in Libra. With both planets being retrograde in this energy for the past month, you’ve had to reflect a great deal on if what you’re doing still aligns.

As both planets station direct, the clarity and confidence return so that you can finally feel like you’re living your purpose. Just be sure you’re prioritizing what feels right to your soul even if that means leaving some of the previous plans you made behind.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Sunday, November 22

You are in store for an incredible month that brings back past opportunities and even people into your life. A second chance at your fate is exactly what you needed, Pisces. On November 22, the start of Sagittarius season initiates a new phase in your career. Just in time to take advantage of what Mercury direct in Scorpio brings into your life.

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This is all about you finally stepping into a place of ownership and skill in what you bring to the table. While you can expect to see incredible improvements in your career, you also may want to make sure your passport is up to date. Adventure is calling!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.