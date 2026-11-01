Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscopes Is Here With Great News For November

Venus and Mercury retrograde still dominate much of the monthly horoscopes for November 2026. It is rare for two of the fastest-moving planets to turn direct on the same day, which both of them do this month on November 13. Libra is a romantic and positive placement for Venus and love will be on our minds.

Mars continues its way through Leo until November 25 when it enters Virgo. With Mars in Leo everyone's a little more passionate about the things they do. Once it's in Virgo, people get more strategic in the way they move and try to make things more efficient. The Sun leaves Scorpio for Sagittarius on November 22, the start of an upbeat few weeks.

Monthly love horoscopes for November 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, get ready for a transformative month. When Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13 it makes you finally decide how you truly feel about someone after reconsidering your emotional ties over the past six weeks.

On November 9, the new moon in Scorpio helps you evaluate your true feelings. Having Jupiter and Mars on your side is a huge bonus. If you're single, Venus turning direct makes this an ideal month to meet someone new.

The full moon in Gemini on November 24 puts communication front and center in your love life. Expect the unexpected! You'll start feeling more romance and passion again after November 28.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is a month of reflection and some potential recalibration in your love life, Taurus. The planets are asking you to resolve any lingering issues or problems.

Thankfully, Venus turning direct should lighten your mood considerably. Starting November 13 there's more warmth as well as positive communication in your relationship.

As Mars continues its transit through Leo, you may feel like you shine in public. Wait 'til the second half of the month for any bold moves in a new or old relationship. On November 25, Mars moves into compatible Virgo, a great time to meet someone if you're single.

The full moon in Gemini is an unpredictable one but I think by November 24 you feel quite good about yourself and all of the new possibilities on the horizon.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As Venus finishes up its retrograde in the first part of the month you are introspective about your love life. You get more clarity when Venus turns direct on November 13 and begins to move forward once again.

The new moon in Scorpio makes November 9 extra introspective. That's when things get deeper mentally and in terms of communication with someone significant. Thankfully, Mars continues making you feel bold and confident in what you have to say.

The full moon in your sign is the grand finale this month. This could easily trigger some very honest epiphanies around November 24. I see you finally letting go of outdated emotional patterns or even a relationship if it no longer suits you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This month has major potential for some big changes in your romantic life. Retrograde Venus may have stalled your love life and it's likely you have taken many trips down memory lane. Things start picking up when Venus goes direct on November 13.

On the same day, Mercury also turns direct, a welcome relief after six weeks of introspection. It helps that Mars is making you feel bold and confident all month.

The full moon in Gemini makes November 24 the day to finally release negative patterns or hidden fears. I wouldn't be surprised if you have a sudden revelation.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This November brings some dramatic changes and breakthroughs that can work in your favor, especially since Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain and Mars, the planet of action, are both in your zodiac sign. Hello, confidence!

If there have been any misunderstandings in your relationship or someone seems to be holding back, this can more easily be fixed once Venus stations direct on November 13. Mercury turns direct in Scorpio and you are willing to dig deeply to get in touch with your own feelings or those of someone you are close to. The new moon in Scorpio will help with this as well.

After the Gemini full moon on November 24, you may just be in the mood to celebrate something or someone special. Things are lining up for a sudden meeting or revelation that changes the who landscape of your love life, Leo.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mercury finally turns direct on November 13 along with Venus. This is a big help in terms of communication. If there have been any disagreements, this is the time to start working things out.

The Sun in Scorpio along with Mercury and the new moon on November 9 means there's a big possibility for some deep conversations with a love interest this month. Some real truths are about to emerge.

Since Mars is in Leo, you are dealing with some deep-seated subconscious issues from the past. Whatever comes up is ready to be let go of before Mars enters your sign on November 25. This will boost your energy and confidence. You can expect to feel and act bolder towards the end of the month.

The Gemini new moon on November 24 asks that you balance your personal life with career and work demands. Don’t set your plans in stone because they will likely change.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

November is a refreshing pick-me-up for you, Libra. You get much more clarity as both Mercury and your ruling planet Venus turn direct on November 13.

Mercury turning direct makes you re-evaluate how you feel about your personal self-worth, and it will likely improve around the New Moon on November 9. Venus direct makes you more magnetic to others, which is a good thing because Mars and Jupiter have you doing a lot of socializing this month. If you are single, this is a good time to meet someone new.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this month is a real turning point in your love life. Mars and Venus both turn direct on November 13, when confusion surrounding a relationship finally goes away.

Venus in Libra makes you desire a little more time alone, even when Venus turns direct. But if there have been any problems, things will still start to level out. Mercury turning direct helps your communication big time.

Mars in Leo fuels your courage and boldness in love especially as it travels with Jupiter in Leo. When Mars move on to Virgo on November 25, your thoughts turn toward stability in a relationship.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This month, Sagittarius, your love life goes from contemplative to action-oriented. Patience and more contemplation are required until both Venus and Mercury turn direct on November 13.

As Venus turns direct in Libra you start coming across as more magnetic and appealing to others. It helps that Mercury turning direct bring you out of a contemplation phase. Doors will open if you are single. If you have a partner, expect the pace to pick up as warm and loving feelings return in a bigger way.

Jupiter and Mars in Leo give you extra confidence and boldness in going after what you want. If your relationship is solid, the Gemini Full Moon makes November 24 an exciting day.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your love life has big potential this month to shift from simply being introspective to downright transformative. Venus retrograde has been slowing down progress in your love life and social activities. When it turns direct, emotional blocks basically disappear and problems can be more easily resolved.

Mercury also turns direct the same day in Scorpio, so foggy communication and thinking quickly changes for the better and gets back on track. The new moon on November 9 deepens your introspection, Capricorn.

Mars and Jupiter in Leo is a bold combination giving you confidence and energy to go after what (or even who) you want this month. Mars moving into Virgo on November 25 may have you contemplating long-term plans.

Some issues with work and your social life may come up around the full moon on November 24, but everything I see says you should be able to work this out.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This month is about to redefine your relationship dynamics and clear up any confusion you've experienced over the last several weeks.

Venus turning direct in Libra on November 13 really improves your relationships. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio brought on some profound and very deep thinking and it turns direct the same day as Venus giving you some much-needed clarity, but not before a new moon deepens your contemplation on November 9.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Since Venus has been retrograde, you likely experienced some trust issues or people testing your boundaries. This gets better as Venus moves forward on November 13.

Mercury in Scorpio has also been retrograde, which has probably resulted in some unusually intense and deep thinking. Thankfully, Mercury turns direct on November 13 too, the beginning of the end of any confusion. No worries, Pisces. Mars and Jupiter in Leo give you courage and self-confidence to move forward and begin a new chapter.

On November 25, Mars moves into Virgo, making you more relationship-minded. Expect dreams of stability and emotional security, which you'll likely have some epiphanies about around the full moon on Gemini on November 24.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.