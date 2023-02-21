The Astrology Match That Creates A Deep Soul Connection

When it comes to astrology, checking out your and your partner's Sun sign compatibility is not enough. A more in-depth way to find out how compatible you really are is to compare birth charts.

This technique is called synastry in astrology and it allows you to see which aspects in your charts align and how they affect your relationship, whether good or bad.

Some synastry aspects pave the way for true love, as is the case with aspects involving the moon and Venus signs.

In astrology, the Moon represents your emotional terrain, what makes you feel comfortable and at home, and Venus represents what makes you feel loved and how you like to express your love.

When these two come together in a harmonious conjunction, it is guaranteed to create a blessed romance and a deep soul connection.

Moon conjunct Venus synastry

Moon conjunct Venus synastry creates a warm, loving energy between the two partners.

They enjoy each other's company and feel at home when the other is around. Plus, this synastry match creates a strong foundation of friendship underneath all the romance.

The Moon individual brings kindness, nurturing, and sentimentality to the relationship. They light up the Venus person. And, depending on the house Venus sits in, the Moon person can also bring in good luck for the Venus person.

Likewise, the Venus person brings creativity, charm, and goodwill to the connection. They bring out the deep feelings of the Moon person and make them feel safe enough to open up sooner than they usually do in relationships.

The Venus person also blesses the Moon person with exciting dreams (and daydreams) about the relationship and their future.

Moon conjunct Venus synastry is potent regardless of the sign placement, but it does do a lot better in earth signs, especially if the conjunction is in Taurus.

In earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), a conjuncting Moon and Venus makes the couple a dependable pair — you may even find them move in together quite early on in the relationship. They ground each other and love giving each other gifts and doing romantic favors.

In air signs (Aquarius, Libra, Gemini), Moon conjunct Venus synastry creates a beautiful meeting-of-the-minds kind of experience. The couple enjoys chatting and being each other's firmest supporters when it comes to their goals and dreams.

In water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), a conjuncting Moon and Venus makes the couple emotionally dependent on each other. They cannot stand being apart for even a second and are very comfortable crying in each other's presence.

In fire signs (Leo, Aries, Sagittarius), Moon conjunct Venus synastry creates a passionate affair with both individuals hyping up the other energetically just by being around each other. But this connection in a fire sign requires a more stabilizing synastry match elsewhere to make sure the passion does not burn out after a while.

All in all, if you and your partner have your Moon and Venus conjunct in synastry, you will be each other's happy place and no one will be able to get between the two of you.

