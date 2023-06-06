Effects And Influences Of Natal Venus In The 7th House

Astrology can tell us a lot about ourselves and what’s happening around us, including the intricate details of our relationships. While your Venus sign represents your personal values, love language and compatibility with others, its house placement in one of the 12 astrology houses in your birth chart reveals what area of your life your Venus sign's traits tend to surface.

Natal Venus in the 7th house

Venus in the 7th house is one of the best natal placements as Venus is at home in the seventh house, which is Libra-ruled, and indicates a person who is extremely charming, has no problem attracting people and relationships and often shows someone with a good relationship with money.

The seventh house governs relationships. This includes any sort of relationship that’s one-on-one, whether that be love, business, contracts or even enemies. The seventh house is about permanent bonds, ones that will last a lifetime.

When Venus is in the seventh house, it basically enhances all of the pleasure and happiness you get out of your relationship with money and your romantic relationships, along with also making business transactions and partnerships more enjoyable.

But beware, because despite all the positivity this combination can bring, it can also make a person lazy in their relationships as well.

Venus in 7th house effects on relationships

As Traditional Astrologer Ellie Remotigue explains in a TikTok video, Venus in the seventh house is a "favorable" placement indicating a lifetime of easy love for the native. People with this placement tend to "attract a lot of love and beauty" throughout their lives. This person is also often blessed with a "very beneficial marriage, one that comes from a place of love," Remotigue says in the video.

Remotigue's video also says that those with natal Venus in the seventh have a natural ability to "create a sense of beauty and love within a connection with someone else," which makes those with this placement undeniably attractive in personality as well as looks. Remotigue adds that this applies to all one-on-one relationships, including business partnerships and friendships, though "group settings may not be your thing."

Venus in 7th house spouse appearance

According to astrology, the seventh house can provide insight into your future (or current) spouse, including what they may look like. As Astrologer Valeria Black has said, those with Venus in the seventh house likely have a spouse who "is classically beautiful or handsome. And their physical features will be soft and feminine, even if they are a male. They will have thick, dark, curly hair or a combination of the three."

Venus in 7th house marriage age

Remotigue's TikTok video suggests that those with Venus in the seventh house may marry at an early age because the seventh house is an angular house. Angular, or cardinal, houses are those that represent your basic needs in life. The significance of the seventh house as angular is that it represents relationships as being a driving force in your life. According to Remotigue's video, "in angular houses things tend to pop up quickly or just have a lot of energy behind them but in a very beneficial way," suggesting marriage will be one of your main focuses in life and more likely to happen sooner rather than later.

Jesse Oakley is a writer whose expertise includes astrology, love and relationships.