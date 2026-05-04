Your Love Horoscope For Tuesday, May 5: If It's Meant To Be, It'll Be

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 5, 2026. The North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus on Tuesday, guiding you to trust in the universe.

The energy on Tuesday is romantic, yet highly spiritual. While the North Node in Pisces helps you have faith in the greater plan for your life, Mercury in Taurus is grounded and soft in its approach. Don’t force anything, especially conversations. While you should remain mindful of red flags, it’s also important to have faith that you will always end up where and with whom you’re meant to.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 5, 2026:

Aries

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You can’t force someone to love you in the ways you need, Aries. The energies of Pisces and Taurus encourage you to surrender to what is.

On Tuesday, instead of trying to get someone to love you in a particular way, let everything be exactly what it is. Know your worth and set the tone for what you deserve.

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Taurus

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Let your loved ones support you, Taurus. The North Node is in Pisces on May 5, surrounding you with positive energy.

While you are used to only relying on yourself, try to trust that your partner and those you care about will show up for you. People can’t be there for you unless you allow them to.

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Gemini

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Step into your destiny, Gemini. On May 5, Pisces and Taurus activate a powerful portal of destiny. This invites you to trust that there is a greater plan for your life. Yet, you must listen to your intuition.

Instead of looking for what seems logical, try to trust that you are meant for love and romance. Listen to your inner self on Tuesday and let the universe surprise you.

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Cancer

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Go with your heart, Cancer. It may not necessarily feel like you're on the right track, especially when it comes to love. However, you are. Trust that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

On Tuesday, don’t be afraid to ask friends to set you up, or to accept an invitation you normally wouldn’t. Let yourself believe that you are destined for love.

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Leo

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Everything is going to make sense, Leo. You’ve been going through an intense process of transformation with the North Node in Pisces.

It’s made you ask difficult questions about your romantic life, but it will all be worth it. On Tuesday, hold space for the vision of your life that you want, and know that this process will soon make sense.

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Virgo

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Don’t be afraid to grow, Virgo. The North Node in Pisces aligns with Mercury in Taurus on Tuesday. This transit helps you feel ready to let go of what in your life is not serving you.

This energy helps you evolve and level up, but you can’t do that while trying to keep everything the same. Trust in this process and let yourself grow beyond where you are now.

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Libra

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You can’t truly value yourself and continue to participate in the same romantic patterns. You have to believe that by doing what you need to for yourself, you naturally attract the person who is meant to be in your life.

For the right relationship, you never have to put your dreams on hold. Prioritize yourself, and the rest will follow.

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Scorpio

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Have faith, Scorpio. The North Node and Mercury align on May 5. This brings an immense amount of energy to your romantic life and asks that you have faith in the process.

Take a step back from directing the relationship on Tuesday and let your partner make an effort. Don’t try to speed up or slow down the connection in your life, but have faith that everything is happening in divine timing.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t control the actions of others, Sagittarius. With the North Node in Pisces on Tuesday, you are looking to change aspects of your personal life.

This could be an actual move or a change in your relationship. Either way, it’s important to remember that you can’t control what the special person in your life chooses. Let yourself be chosen in a healthy way.

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Capricorn

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On May 5, you need to make an important decision, Capricorn. There is a situation in your romantic life that comes to a head on Tuesday.

Despite wanting to wait or not make a decision at all, the universe forces your hand. Try to make any choices from a grounded place, instead of getting caught up in momentary feelings.

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Aquarius

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You have to know your worth, Aquarius. You deserve love and a home that truly supports you in all the ways that you need.

The energy on Tuesday asks you to stand in your worthiness. This helps you advocate for what you need and seize incredible opportunities.

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Pisces

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The universe always supports you, Pisces. The North Node in your sign is helping you attract your fate. These next few months will be incredibly pivotal in your life and also bring great transformation.

On Tuesday, honor what you want and the feelings you’ve been having. While you still need to trust in the plan for your life, let yourself reach out to that person you’ve been thinking about.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.