4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, May 5

Four zodiac signs are attracting some pretty major abundance and luck on May 5, 2026. The Moon leaves Sagittarius on Tuesday and enters Capricorn, bringing focus to achievement at work.

Capricorn rules the tenth house of success and social status, but it's not exactly the happiest place for the Moon to be. The Moon has trouble connecting with its emotions here, and it detaches. Detachment isn't always a bad thing, and under today's circumstances, it can provide good fortune with the right effort.

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Today abundance comes by delaying gratification for things that don't really help you do what you set out to do. Saturn encourages you to grow up and take responsibility. So, at least for the full day on Tuesday, use your time wisely and don't let your attention drift toward distractions that promise fun but zero results.

1. Gemini

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On Tuesday, you attract abundance through other people's resourcefulness, and your luck comes as a type of inheritance. When you partner with others and lean on their strengths rather than enforce a need to work by yourself, you discover that things happen much more easily for you. Others have knowledge or access to things you don't, so this is a good day to ask for help.

If you need to borrow something for a short period of time, asking around is more likely to work because you're more likely to find it. Since Saturn's energy is involved, try not to worry about how you feel. Gemini, if it's difficult to open up and share your vulnerabilities or needs. The best thing is to brush your ego aside and to focus on the outcome you hope to achieve.

2. Virgo

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On Tuesday, when the Moon enters Capricorn, it brings out your hardworking side with a dash of fun. Today's a highly creative day full of positive energy for you, Virgo, even though a few sacrifices will likely need to be made. The Moon entering your house of career on May 5 allows you to see the good side of nearly every situation. When you face tough challenges, you view them as an opportunity to show what you can do.

You are a source of abundant emotional and intellectual energy right now, and it creates luck for you. Work you typically dislike feels like play in many ways, and you enjoy being productive, leading to more of what you want. Capricorn energy alleviates any excuses you may have about time or energy. Instead, your projects are labors of love and people, no matter who they are, stepping stones to inner strength.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, you make friendships that last a long time and encourage you to grow. On Tuesday, May 5, the Capricorn Moon activates your sector of social networks. It's the perfect day for you to reach out to people you know who are doing things with their lives professionally that you'd like to study closely.

Capricorn's energy encourages you to stand tall and become a good, upstanding person whom people trust. You discover topics that you want to learn more about that relate to your job through online sources. Rather than feel isolated from the world, you make positive connections that feel grounded and mature.

4. Sagittarius

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On Tuesday, the Moon enters your sector of money, which is ideal for generating abundance through the things you already have. You focus on simplifying your life through small adjustments in your personal space. What you can organize or put away, you do.

The little annoyances of clutter and distractions are handled, making it much easier for you to focus on what matters most to you. Rather than wish for a dream to come true, Sagittarius, you put in the work and don't think twice about it. You don't mind rolling your sleeves up and focusing intently because that's what works. Clearing your space brings in some good fortune that lasts for the whole week ahead.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.