Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 5, 2026

On May 5, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. The Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn on Tuesday, radically improving our romantic lives.

When it comes to love, we often think we have to do a whole lot of work to make something magical happen. Most times, that really is the case. However, on this day, the universe has our back. It gives us just the luck we need for things to get better. As long as we stay open to that kind of luck, deep love is ours for the taking.

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1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On this day, when the Moon leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, your communication improves greatly. Your conversations flow smoothly and bring excitement to your life.

To have a deep love, you must be able to speak honestly, Cancer. Of course, you don't have to share with your partner every single thought that comes to mind. However, sharing secrets with your loved ones may very well be the key to breaking down the barriers that stop love from flowing naturally.

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During this lunar transit, you start to feel like the love you share with someone isn't just an accident. It's fate. You are meant to be together, and Tuesday's astrological energy has everything feeling as if it's right out of a storybook.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

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This day brings you a feeling of wonder and deep love. It all has to do with the connection you make with the person you are involved with. It's like nothing else you've ever experienced before. You get the sense that you and this person are truly meant to be.

When the Moon leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, you feel some very intense emotions. You are a passionate person, Scorpio, but they may be more powerful than you've ever felt. Don't worry, though. You can handle this.

Your bond with this person has you feeling singled out in the best of ways. It feels as though the universe brought you and your partner together. Your love story is written in the stars, and now all there is left to do is build an amazing life with one another.

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3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You've gotten so used to the status quo when it comes to your own romance, Aquarius. You've started to forget what's special about the relationship you are in now. However, that all changes on this day, when the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

During this time, your partner shows up in ways that shock you. Not only do you love what they present, but you also feel encouraged and stoked for more.

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This day shows you that the best of the world is right in front of your eyes. As cliché as it sounds, there really is no place like home, especially when your home is full of love. All is well in your world, as your romantic life improves and shows amazing promise.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.