The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, May 5 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon enters Capricorn. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Wheel of Fortune, reversed.

There are days when you have to work a little bit more for what you want. The Wheel of Fortune, when reversed, signifies delays and a life cycle that does not complete for various reasons. With the Moon in Capricorn, emotions are slightly harder to understand, but the softness of the Sun in Taurus lets you lean on familiar comforts for security until you sort it out.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Swords

If ever a tarot card were to symbolize today's Moon in Capricorn, it would be the Eight of Swords. This tarot card represents feeling trapped when, in truth, you're not.

It's the perception that holds you back more than the experience you're in right now. Today, try to see things for what they truly are. Test the boundaries and watch how they are only as strong as your imagination.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords

Today, Taurus, your daily tarot card, the Five of Swords, highlights problems that involve arguing and disharmony. You prefer to avoid conflict and will wonder how you got pulled into so much drama with others.

On May 5, it's best to see yourself as a person who has options, even when it seems like you can't control how others act. You can make decisions that protect your peace. Finding that balance will bring harmony back into your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

The Capricorn Moon brings attention to your intimacy sector, and the Lovers tarot card matches this desire in your life on Tuesday. It's easy to let things distract you from a relationship.

Your time fills up, and the world pushes you to stay busy. The message for you today is not to allow yourself to be told what to do. When you want to be with a loved one, make the time for it, even if it's a little bit of work.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

On May 5, your partnerships are highlighted. It's time to remember who you are and what you offer when you're around others. During the Moon in Capricorn, you may feel like you're not getting the love and attention you desire from a companion or friend.

The Six of Swords encourages you to confront these emotions to resolve them. Sometimes, the way to change what you dislike or find concerning is to move toward it rather than away from it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Temperance, reversed

Leo, you can be called a bit too much in a relationship, and it's time to see what happens when you do less. Your daily tarot card for Tuesday is about a lack of moderation.

You may be going to an extreme, and the Temperance tarot card, when reversed, encourages you to pull back and see what happens. When you give less of your energy and time, it inclines others to give more.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Swords

You love to think, Virgo, and when the Moon is in Capricorn, you think about all the things you enjoy in life.

The King of Swords is about intellectual stimulation, which is the perfect excuse for doing things that make you question life or how things are done. On May 5, participating in activities that foster a healthy thought life is a perfect way to spend the day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor, reversed

You love peace, and you're a tranquil person, so when the Moon is in Capricorn, it can create a little bit of friction in your life, especially in the area of family and the home.

On Tuesday, May 5th, you want to experience the emotional warmth that you're used to with others. Yet, it's a bit harder right now. The Emperor, reversed tarot card, is about letting go of control, and that is precisely what you ought to do.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil, reversed

You don't have to become a hostage to what you want, and you can truly let it go when you understand why you desire it. The Devil, tarot card, in reversed reminds you of all the things that you once thought you needed in your life, and now see them as crutches.

You're ready to release the pressure of hunger and pain associated with chasing dreams that were never meant to be fulfilled. Today, you choose to remain centered and grounded in peace, needing only what truly matters.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

There's a wish waiting to come true on Tuesday, Sagittarius. When the Moon enters Capricorn, it's your money sector that gets activated. You love the grounded, determined energy of this sign.

And, the Star tarot card highlights how your desires are on the horizon. There's one thing that you need to know, think, and that is whatever good thing you receive, the universe invites you to share it in some way with others to double your blessing.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Sun

On May 5, your daily tarot horoscope is the Sun tarot card, is a positive sign for you, Capricorn. Chin up, especially if you've wondered when your luck will improve.

The Moon entering your sign is a power boost for you. You feel like yourself, and your energy goes up. The Sun tarot reminds you that you can accomplish most anything you set your mind to do today. You simply have to apply yourself and focus.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Judgment, reversed

Some people never quite outgrow their old habits, and it's not easy to see them stay the same. During your May 5 one-card tarot horoscope, you realize that you're in this beautiful position and you want others to enjoy more peace in their lives.

Yet, mistakes are what the Judgment card indicates, and it could be a situation that continues for a while. Rather than judging or giving up on a friendship, be patient and wait until they realize what needs to change in themselves.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Wands

Pisces, you have a big, big heart and sometimes that makes you feel like a pushover. Not today. You do really well when the Moon is in Capricorn becuase it gives you the emotional courage to do things you ordinarily shy away from.

On Tuesday, May 5, your daily tarot card of the day is the Seven of Wands, and it denotes solid conviction of your beliefs and stating them in a way that others know where you stand. Speak up!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.