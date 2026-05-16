Your Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 17: Mercury In Gemini Has Arrived

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 17, 2026. Mercury enters Gemini on Sunday, creating a casual and lighthearted energy when it comes to your relationship.

Mercury in Gemini is a time to embrace spontaneity and witty banter. Focus on just enjoying the time together without worrying if you’ll still be together tomorrow. Meet new people and welcome the fun that romance can bring to your life. Just because some connections are only meant for a season, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t fully enjoy them.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 17, 2026:

Aries

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See where it all goes, Aries. Mercury in Gemini makes this an especially potent time for you and your relationships. Focus on enjoying and being present with the conversations you have, whether with a partner or a new love interest.

Don't make any life-altering decisions on Sunday because you may feel confused. It’s better to just enjoy this time and let it be whatever it is. Wait until June to make any plans.

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Taurus

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Choose with your heart, Taurus. You have to decide between two people while Mercury is in Gemini. The choice is also between two different types of lifestyles.

You may be showered with gifts or invitations for exotic trips on May 17. Yet, it's important that you follow your heart and don't choose from a place of flattery.

Gemini

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Just enjoy yourself, Gemini. Mercury in your sign brings a comforting energy to you and your relationships. Still, this is not the time to make any big decisions about your life.

On Sunday, talk to your heart’s content and dream big. Have fun with romantic matters and embrace any offers that arise. This is your chance to enjoy yourself.

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Cancer

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Have faith, Cancer. Gemini is a sign of duality, and with Mercury here, this period is about both instant gratification and soul growth. While this is a time for conversations and keeping it light, you may find yourself diving into esoteric or spiritual topics within a relationship.

On Sunday, embrace whatever arises, and keep the faith for what you know is meant for you. Don’t jump into the first amazing relationship that comes along, because something better awaits you in June.

Leo

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Get out and live your best life, Leo. Gemini energy governs your social connections and romance. With Mercury here on May 17, you are moving into a highly social time, yet that doesn’t mean it’s great for love.

Be open to meeting new people and say yes to evenings out with friends, but save any romantic matters for another time. This is your chance to remember or learn what it means to live your best life. It's not about finding your forever love.

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Virgo

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On Sunday, Mercury in Gemini invites you to find balance in all aspects of your life, Virgo. This includes work-life balance, but it's also about finding the sweet spot between plans and spontaneity.

This is still a casual time in your romantic life, but try to approach everything with harmony in mind. That is how you can make the most of this time.

Libra

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The possibilities are limitless, Libra. Mercury in Gemini makes this a powerful time of opportunities. Say yes to whatever crosses your path. Book that trip you’ve been dreaming of or go on a getaway with friends.

Entertain all possibilities on Sunday, but don't commit to anyone just yet. You deserve to be pursued, and until someone actually is ready to commit, there is no reason to tie yourself down to one person.

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Scorpio

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Talk it out, Scorpio. Mercury in Gemin makes this an incredible time to meet someone new or revitalize an existing relationship. It also brings out your authenticity so that you can forge the kind of connection that can last a lifetime.

On May 17, talk about your goals and dreams. Be sure that you’re holding space for that special someone to do the same.

Sagittarius

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Keep it light, Sagittarius. You tend to excel during Mercury in Gemini as it brings a playful energy to your love life. Yet, it also feeds into any wounds involving commitment or fear of missing out on new romantic prospects.

You’ve been doing a lot of inner work recently, so this period should look differently than it did in the past. You can keep it light and also explore one particular connection. Remember, you get to define what feels right for you.

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Capricorn

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There are always multiple paths you can take, Capricorn. The people you meet or date aren’t just romantic possibilities. Each one represents a different potential life.

Who you choose can change the direction of your life entirely. On May 17, reflect on the different paths available to you and make sure that you’re choosing the one that will help you grow.

Aquarius

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Take the long way, Aquarius. Love is exciting, and it is meant to be enjoyed. However, if you want someone to come home to, then you need to make sure you're prepared to take the long way to your dreams.

Be on the lookout for lovebombing on Sunday. There is great potential for you to meet the one during Mercury in Gemini, but you first need to turn down someone who is only right at the moment.

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Pisces

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Invest in your home, Pisces. Mercury in Gemini amplifies themes surrounding your physical home. This is an opportune time for any renovations or plans to relocate.

Your home isn’t just a place where you live, but somewhere that should reflect who you are. Invest in making your space a place that fosters your growth. You also need to be mindful of healthy boundaries surrounding who you allow into your space, both emotional and physical.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.