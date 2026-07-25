Your Love Horoscope For Sunday, July 26: The North Node Moves Into Aquarius

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 26, 2026. The North Node moves into Aquarius on Sunday, ushering you into a new era of love.

The North Node is the ruler of your fate, and in Aquarius, this energy favors deep, spiritual connections and authentic relationships. This is not the time to follow a predetermined path. Instead, you're realizing that you have the freedom to create what fits your needs. Let your soul lead you to the relationship of your dreams.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 26, 2026:

Aries

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Open your eyes to all that is possible, Aries. Just because you’ve gotten comfortable with a certain group of friends or a romantic partner doesn’t mean that it's meant for you forever.

On Sunday, Aquarius energy inspires you to find people whose souls speak to yours. This goes beyond just being like-minded and having common interests. On July 26, let yourself see that something better may exist than you've been settling for.

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Taurus

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You deserve to be free, Taurus. You don’t have to box yourself into a certain persona or life. Just because you’ve used your career as part of your identity before doesn’t mean that is all you are.

On Sunday, when the North Node enters Aquarius, be willing to embrace a new way of life. This won’t just affect how you see yourself, but also the kind of relationships you attract. Instead of your partner getting what is left over of your energy at the end of the day, your priority becomes making the most of life together.

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Gemini

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Seek what resonates with your soul, Gemini. On July 26, as the North Node moves into Aquarius, you are embarking on a brand-new chapter in your life. This time is filled with luck and romance, but it also challenges you to be more adaptable.

You often get quite comfortable in your community and life without thinking about what exists beyond those walls. On Sunday, it's time for you to find out. Be sure your passport is updated, because this is a season of travel and adventure.

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Cancer

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You have always sought a deep spiritual and emotional bond with the person you love. However, in the past, you were also afraid of these connections because of what you could lose if they ended. You must stop letting your fears ruin what could be before it even begins.

You've been setting yourself up for failure, Cancer, but all of that ends when the North Node moves into Aquarius on Sunday. This energy inspires you to move past your anxiety and be open to a new and deeper love.

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Leo

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The North Node is all about your destiny, Leo, and as it moves into Aquarius on July 26, you are entering one of the most crucial periods in your romantic life. This is the test of what is meant to be and what isn’t.

If your relationship survives and even begins to thrive during this transit, then you can rest assured it’s meant to last. However, if the opposite is true, remember that when things fall apart, you are being divinely redirected. Everything that happens is a part of your fate.

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Virgo

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It's time to leave your comfort zone and try something new, Virgo. You are missing so much of life by playing by your small rules. You don’t need to cling to what feels safe or known. Instead, you must learn how to find safety within yourself so you can start taking risks.

On Sunday, check in with yourself on how you feel or where you are being guided. Let that become your compass. The North Node in Aquarius is infusing new energy into your life. Don't fight it!

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Libra

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Instead of thinking you must follow a predetermined timeline for romance, on Sunday, you are beginning to discover that your love life is in your own hands. This means you can create whatever you wish, Libra, even if other people don't understand.

You can entertain a long-distance relationship or cultivate a nontraditional commitment. You can have children on your own or choose to be single forever. Love comes in many forms, and you are free to choose what resonates with your soul.

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Scorpio

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Free yourself, Scorpio. Aquarius energy activates themes of family and home, making this a crucial time for growth in your personal life. With the North Node here on Sunday, you are encouraged to create the home you’ve always desired.

Yet, this also means you have to free yourself from what holds you back. Perhaps you need to let some relationships go or even cut people out of your life. This won't be easy, but it is necessary to make your dreams a reality.

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Sagittarius

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Challenge yourself, Sagittarius. On July 26, you are reminded that you are only limited by your own beliefs. What you think forms your reality. So if you want a different kind of relationship or a more fulfilling life, you have to adjust your mindset.

The North Node in Aquarius helps you become aware of your own power and also increases your intuition. Listen to yourself on Sunday and don't let your ego get in the way of your fate.

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Capricorn

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Create an innovative love, Capricorn. On July 26, the universe is guiding you to create something new and exciting in your romantic life. This doesn’t mean that you must break up with your current partner, but you do need to redefine what love means to you.

The purpose of this is for you to experience true abundance. Recognize that abundance isn’t only related to your wealth and possessions, but to the feeling of contentment you get from knowing you are exactly where you're meant to be.

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Aquarius

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Evolve into your destiny, Aquarius. The North Node moves into your zodiac sign on Sunday, representing a deeply personal phase of growth. This shifts what you want and the kind of person you date. Yet, the real purpose of this phase is to help you evolve.

On July 26, reflect on your inner wounds and the ways that you’ve been limiting yourself. You are meant to be loved for your true self, but first you need to know what that means for you.

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Pisces

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Since January 2025, the North Node has been in your sign, teaching you some important but difficult lessons. On July 26, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as the North Node moves into Aquarius.

You've always been one of the most spiritual zodiac signs, Pisces, and Sunday's energy only intensifies this. Suddenly, you can see yourself and the situations around you more clearly. Trust your instinct and remember what you learned over the last 18 months. The love you attract during this time is meant to last.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.