Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, October 26: The Full Moon Rises In Taurus

The daily love horoscope is here for October 26, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Taurus, reminding you not to settle for less than you deserve.

With Venus retrograde in Libra and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, today's all about reviewing your life, and yep, that includes your relationships. On Monday, during the Full Moon, you're likely to make a deeply emotional decision. As you do, remember your worth.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 26, 2026:

Aries

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This may not be the wake-up call you’re expecting, Aries. But on Monday, you might realize you’ve been keeping someone in your life out of comfort and not because they actually align with your needs.

Give everything time to see how it plays out, but trust your gut as you do. What you realize on October 26 will help you finally change your romantic life in the ways you need. It's time to find the real thing.

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Taurus

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Let yourself be loved for who you are, Taurus. The Full Moon in your zodiac sign represents a personal epiphany about how you’ve been showing up for love. It’s not always the other person's fault for not loving you how you need to be, especially if you’re hiding behind walls.

The awareness that comes in on Monday allows you to begin a new chapter of authenticity. Starting now, it doesn’t matter how others see you, but how it feels to be truly loved.

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Gemini

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You’ve been searching for a sign to help figure out what to do. But you’ve been looking in all the wrong places, Gemini. Instead of waiting for a sign outside of yourself, you need to start paying attention to your own emotions.

This will help you be brave enough to choose what actually feels right, no matter what anyone else thinks. Seek out solitude on Monday. Meditate and look up at the Full Moon. What you feel now is the sign you’ve been waiting for.

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Cancer

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You can’t force someone to love you properly, Cancer. No matter how hard you try or how good your intentions are, it's just not possible. You are on a journey to receiving healthy reciprocal love. Monday's energy helps you see where you’ve been pouring your energy, and whether it's deserving.

No matter how amazing you are, you can't change someone who’s not ready to love. Period. End of story. It's time to pull back your energy and choose yourself.

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Leo

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You can always change your mind, Leo. Monday brings the Full Moon in Taurus, which amps up energy in your career. However, it also reflects what you prioritize, or why you work so hard.

With all that you’ve gone through in your relationships, this energy is about making a choice that benefits all areas of your life. Be willing to change the work you do if it means having more time for love and enjoying the life you’ve worked so hard to build.

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Virgo

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Don’t be surprised if you choose a new path, dear Virgo. On Monday, the Full Moon in Taurus helps you to return to your dreams and what you've always wanted for yourself.

Before you got caught up in fear and trying to control an outcome, you had dreams beyond just romance. This Full Moon reminds you that your purpose is so much bigger than a relationship. Return to something that’s important to you, and don’t be afraid to get away for a few days and focus on yourself.

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Libra

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It’s not all on you, Libra. You've been learning your worth and what it means to prioritize yourself, even in relationships. On Monday, the Full Moon in Taurus helps you change your life and walk away from what or who drains your energy.

Just be sure you’re not looking for someone else to change your mind or stop you from walking away. Listen to yourself and remember that whether or not a relationship lasts isn’t something that’s all on you.

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Scorpio

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You get to decide what you’re bringing into the future, Scorpio. As you’ve been preparing for a new beginning, someone has returned to your life. With Venus and Mercury in retrograde, that's no big surprise. This is a person you deeply cared for, but you were only ever off and on.

Despite promises or the changes you’ve gone through, nothing stable ever materialized. However, it’s now your choice whether or not to continue things with this person. Remember, not all second chances are because someone is meant to be in your life.

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Sagittarius

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Ground yourself in what's real, Sagittarius. You are still in the process of learning certain lessons, including what it means to follow your heart.

Instead of pushing to make a decision or get clarity before you’re meant to, pause on Monday during the Full Taurus Moon. Ground yourself and be present. Rest and connect with the people who remind you of who you are and what’s most important. Everything else will figure itself out in time.

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Capricorn

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Be honest with yourself, Capricorn. Venus and Mercury retrograde have brought up lessons involving balance and how much you let love into your life.

The Full Moon in Taurus on Monday brings clarity and helps you make decisions that truly are in your best interests. A theme that began in May will be coming full circle now. Just be sure that you’re choosing from a place of openness and vulnerability.

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Aquarius

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Your home is always yours, Aquarius. The Full Taurus Moon on Monday highlights the importance of your home and how safe it should feel.

You've been moving through a period of transformation since May, but now as this Moon settles in, you can finally feel at peace in your home. Revel in this feeling and know it is setting the bar for anything else you allow into your life. Don’t be afraid to cancel plans and enjoy the evening in.

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Pisces

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Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, Pisces. October has been an interesting month for you, as second chances and opportunities for growth have presented themselves.

Now, as the Full Moon rises in Taurus on Monday, you are guided to choose what you want to invest in. To do this, you will have to say what needs to be said, including how deep your feelings actually go. That might be scary, but it will help you finally see the purpose of recent events and that your intuition was never wrong.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.