Generous Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Monday

Four zodiac signs are attracting some generous abundance and luck on October 26, 2026. Jupiter in Leo partners with Saturn in Aries in a way that helps all of us.

These astrological signs are passionate and wise beyond their years. As a result, the universe thinks they're ready now to receive some major good fortune. Yay.

1. Aries

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Saturn is exactly what you need in your zodiac sign at this point in your life. Saturn helps you slow down, especially when it comes to attracting luck. Sometimes you see things happen and assume that means you need to act really fast. Saturn teaches you to observe without making any assumptions. It's not always easy for you.

On Monday, you nail it. Jupiter in Leo helps you to find that sweet spot between action and patience. Incredibly, you find a bunch of ways to make yourself feel happy. And you may even feel very creative while you're doing it. What makes this so fortunate for you is that it gives you romance and joy without waste or regret.

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2. Virgo

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Brace yourself, Virgo. You've totally been organize-maxxing, so why do you still feel like you don't have your schedule under control? It's really bothersome when you have to organize finances with someone else.

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On Monday, you decide to take a deep breath and relax. You don't want to worry that things won't work out when they typically do. That's when things start to fall into place. You're so glad you didn't worry or make a big deal out of things. Instead, you focused on faith and inner confidence.

3. Sagittarius

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Sometimes you have a little trouble committing to others. You definitely know how to do it. You just don't like other people telling you how they expect you to behave. The funny thing is that on Monday, you work so far ahead of everyone else, but no one has to tell you anything.

You have the project all lined up, and it looks good. You know what you want your future to look like. By taking initiative, you crack the code on luck. You show everyone that you've mastered the art of pursuing abundance.

4. Pisces

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Saturn in Aries is teaching you to be financially responsible. You've really tried everything you can to get that under control. The only thing is, lately, Jupiter in Leo has been magnifying the problem. On Monday, you buckle down on your routine.

This is the perfect time for you to figure out exactly where every penny is going and why. When you connect your productivity to your financial stability, you use your income better. And the funny thing is, now you realize that when you're productive, you'll be less tempted to spend. More money coming in than going out? Pisces, you feel rich!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.