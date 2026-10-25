5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes This Monday

Jupiter's connection with Mars in Leo on October 26, 2026, brings the very best horoscopes to five zodiac signs on Monday.

Jupiter always brings incredible days because it boosts luck. This planet helps you big time when you're manifesting . Right now it's in Leo, so confidence is on the rise. When Jupiter connects with Mars, these astrological signs feel ready to take on the world.

1. Cancer

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You don't necessarily like to ask for what you need because, truth be told, you're actually a little shy. When Jupiter connects with Mars on Monday, your confidence gets a big boost. You're ready to ask somebody for the money you deserve.

If you've been working at the same job for a long time without a raise, you decide to schedule the meeting and make a request. If someone owes you money, you know just how to frame things to get paid. Money is always a tough subject, but with all this energy in Leo, you feel pretty brave.

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2. Capricorn

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There's no doubt about it, Capricorn, everyone knows you work hard. Integrity pays off today, so when you do everything in your power and do it the right way, money follows. Some of the best things happen for you when Jupiter meets Mars in Leo. It tends to open the hearts of people around you who know you really well.

This type of transit typically brings someone into your life who wants to ease your financial stress, especially if they feel spiritually connected to you. This could be the day when a partner receives money out of nowhere and wants to share. On Monday, their luck is your fortune. Since they're doing well, they help you out too.

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3. Gemini

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It's been a long time since you felt comfortable in your own skin. You can't help it. You love to change things around a bit. You absolutely adore this time of year because of the holidays. But sometimes you've gotta face reality. Fun is great, but only to a certain point.

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Jupiter with Mars makes you want to be true to yourself. You feel like you have to get something out in the open. You don't hide behind flattering words, either. You are honest even if it hurts someone's feelings.

Overall, you need to get back to the basics. The moment you do, the weight lifts off your shoulders. You didn't realize you were holding so much stress in your body. Releasing that pressure gives you a chance to breathe.

4. Leo

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Even you need a little push in the right direction every once in a while. Jupiter fuels your desire to be the person you were meant to be. And Mars gives you this incredible assertiveness that people find charming. You just walk into a room and command attention.

You can now connect with your inner power. Monday leads you to a quiet moment of reflection. You feel this incredible spark of energy. You finally see what you bring to the table. You reclaim your inner power, and now you know how to use it.

5. Scorpio

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Jupiter typically symbolizes someone with decision-making power and is also deeply spiritual. While in Leo, you may have a fated event with someone at your job. This will be a real eye-opener for you.

Someone you rarely talk to or see could reenter your life, saying that they felt like they needed to do something for you. It will answer one of your deepest requests from the universe. Knowing you were seen without having to do anything will absolutely blow your mind on Monday.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.