3 Zodiac Signs Receive Some Major Happiness & Love On Monday

Three zodiac signs are attracting happiness and love on October 26, 2026 when the Sun opposes the Moon.

This isn't an altogether comfortable transit. Its influence has us considering things that we might not be accustomed to, including people we'd normally write off. These astrological signs are in luck on Monday thanks to some newness entering their lives.

1. Scorpio

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It's interesting how love works out for you, Scorpio, considering it was the last thing on your mind. That's why the Moon sitting opposite the Sun on Monday ends up being so powerful. This transit reminds you that you truly never know! Often, love finds you when you least expect it.

What's perhaps even more surprising is that when love arrives on October 26, you're actually ready for it. Maybe that's because you weren't pining away for it. You weren't desperately hoping for love, and that's what makes it happen so readily and easily.

And, of course, you're not saying no. You love the idea. Love? Again? Yes, please, and why not! You have one life to live, so you might as well spend it happy and in love. Your heart is filled to capacity. Enjoy!

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2. Cancer

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There have been times in your life when the idea of love has actually been burdensome. You haven't always wanted to give away your heart, Cancer. And really, who could blame you? You've been heartbroken before, and the thought of that happening again isn't exactly appealing.

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What's nice and interesting about October 26 is that you get to see that it really doesn't matter what you think you want when it comes to matters of the heart. Ha! When the Moon opposes the Sun, that much is obvious.

You'll find yourself on the brink of falling in love on this day, like it or not. It's not an easy transit, but its side effects may just end up being fantastic. Wow!

3. Libra

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When the Moon is opposite the Sun, what you least expect ironically turns out to be the most attractive option for you. On Monday, you will surprise yourself, Libra, as love has something new in store for you.

You'd like to think you're somewhat set in your ways, and yet, the reality is you're no such thing, at least when it comes to romance. This transit shows you that opposites do, in fact, attract, as your head is about to spin during this time.

At this point, you may not have thought love was an essential part of the deal for you, but oh, how wrong you can be. Love and happiness are here, Libra, and they're knocking on your door. It won't look how you expect, but that only makes it better.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.