3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era On Monday

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on October 26, 2026. Sun square Pluto shows us that everything is possible, but that nothing is free.

Even though it sounds a bit archaic, we've all heard that without sacrifice, there can be no progress. OK, but what does that really mean? It means that if we want power, we have to work to create it. And if we want to enter this new era, we have to put in the effort. Get to it!

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1. Scorpio

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Doing the work is not a strange concept to you, Scorpio. It's also something that appeals to you because you like your success to be well-deserved. You just don't get the same feeling of satisfaction when something good falls into your lap.

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This kind of accomplishment gives you a sense of power. You know you did it, and that you're the one who deserves the congratulations. No one else. But that doesn't mean you won't accept a little cosmic help. On Monday, the Sun squares Pluto, giving you a boost.

You recognize right away that it's going to be a struggle, but that feels challenging to you, rather than intimidating. You like the idea of overcoming the odds, and on this day, you do. Nicely done!

2. Virgo

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You are well aware of what's going on in your life at the moment, Virgo. And what you see in front of you is an opportunity. It's something that can raise you up out of the quagmire you're stuck in at the moment.

You may experience a rush of power when the Sun squares Pluto on Monday. That's mainly because you're open to being guided, and that's perhaps the best attitude you can take. Though you usually like to be in control, right now, you can accept that you don't know everything.

This powerful transit also shows you that there is nothing you can't conquer. You see the obstacles in your path as challenges you can defeat. You're a force of nature, and in this powerful new era, you will rise to the top.

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3. Aquarius

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Right now, you're on the precipice of a life change so great you're itching to move forward, Aquarius. If you're totally honest, it's really testing your patience. You know you have something very special to look forward to, even if you don't know all the details just yet.

Because you're also working with the transit of the Sun square Pluto, many of your past mistakes are highlighted on Monday. That's OK. This isn't meant to make you feel bad or regretful. Rather, it's trying to teach you something important. It's never too late to learn from the past, so you don't keep repeating the same mistakes.

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This particular transit reminds you that you can always start again. And so, you do. You're walking into a powerdul new era on October 26, and it feels great.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.