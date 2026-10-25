Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For The Full Moon On October 26

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for October 26, 2026, is here. On Monday, the Sun is in Scorpio, and the full moon is in Taurus.

Scorpio focuses on other people's resources, while Taurus is the complete opposite. It emphasizes what you have on your own. Since the tarot card for everyone is the Hierophant, which symbolizes tradition, it's a good day to reflect on your spending and earning habits and see what you can improve.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on October 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles

Aries, keep your eyes out on Monday. The Ace of Pentacles usually shows up when you're about to discover a way to make more money.

Consider starting a side gig or make use of what you already own. The full moon encourages you to take yourself seriously. You can remove any obstacles to your financial growth.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

Count your blessings. Taurus, you have worked really hard for everything you have. You should be very proud of your hard work and effort.

With the full moon in your sign, it's time to take a break and enjoy what you have earned. What good is having things if you can't use them to be happy?

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Hey Gemini, you sure are getting a lot done these days. But is it starting to get a bit too much for you? It's time for you to figure out what you have going on every day. I'm sure there's something you can simplify.

Sometimes it feels like you have to fix everything ASAP. But getting a little organized can help you see what you can control now and what can responsibly be put off 'til later.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles

Cancer, what's that money for if you're not going to use it? On October 26, the full moon inspires you to bring up one of your dreams to someone.

Perhaps you'd like to talk about saving up money for a home or to help someone out. You are encouraged to think about who you can help and why.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You love to give. Your generous side comes out in a big way during this full moon. Because you want to see someone be successful, Leo, you're inclined to help elevate a person's social status.

You're giving recommendations and suggestions. An introduction that you make between two people can end up being a very good opportunity.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

All you have to do is get 1% better every day. Something that you're working on right now could actually be what increases your earning potential.

Now, know that not everything will happen overnight. What your tarot card implies is consistency. Be patient.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles

You are almost always the type of person who simply goes with the flow. However, financial security is really important for you right now.

The Four of Pentacles tarot card encourages you to be careful when it comes to spending and even saving money. You don't want to be afraid to use what you have for the right reasons. It could cost you more down the road.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil, reversed

There's something going on in your life that you know needs to change. The Devil tarot card is about habits. Since it's reversed, this implies that you're ready to break free and pick a healthier path on October 26.

You get a chance to talk to someone who you can bounce ideas with. They help you navigate your choices and encourage you to regain the independence you feel that you've lost recently.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

There is a change in the air. Luckily, the Wheel of Fortune is a promising sign that it's a very fortunate change. And it involves money, Sagittarius.

You are learning not to depend on others. Working with what you have allows you to make the most use of it. Not only that, you're able to learn from your own experiences.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

You are really motivated on Monday. Your sharp mind pushes you to make an important change in your life on Monday. Look at you, thinking ahead!

The King of Pentacles implies you are purposely delaying gratification. That decision can and likely will be very helpful to you in the long run. Focus on stability.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles

Everything you're doing right now matters. How you invest your time encourages you to keep going or to take a break and review. Your energy is limited and so is your money, but if you make the most use of each, you can maximize your results.

Don't be discouraged on October 26 when something takes a little longer than you thought it would. It just means that you have a little more to do before success comes through.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You're feeling a little bit more in control than you had earlier this month. A helpful resource comes in through a friend and you realize that an opportunity is within reach.

You are learning to ask for help when it's needed. And also somebody ask you a question and it gives you an idea that you didn't realize was there. At the end of the day everything works out in a way that you didn't expect, but it puts you in a very good position.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.