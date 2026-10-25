Your Horoscope Is Here For Monday, October 26: The Taurus Full Moon Has A Gift For You

Written on Oct 25, 2026

daily horoscopes October 26 2026 Design: YourTango | Photo: DmitryBairachnyi from Getty Images, Canva
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Your daily horoscope is here for October 26, 2026, and things are looking up! The Taurus Full Moon is a gift that's about to keep on giving to each zodiac sign.

One thing, though. The gift you're about to get might not actually seem very pleasing at first. That's because it basically wants you to get your life together. So get ready for a bit of a reality check, because you're about to see what's keeping you from making yourself a priority. Once you do, you get to enjoy a lot more stability in life.

Daily horoscopes for Monday, October 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, I see you dragging your feet a bit on Monday. I'm sure that's an unfamiliar feeling for you, eh? So it may be uncomfortable at first. This is actually a gift.

This Full Moon is showing you that you don't have to accomplish a million things a day just to prove to people (or yourself) that you can. I think you'll be surprised how productive you can actually be when you slow it down a little.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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There's a certain habit you only have because you've been too stubborn to do anything about it. Thankfully, a Full Moon in your sign actually makes you more ready for change.

You've thought about doing this for so long at this point that on Monday, I think the change comes pretty naturally to you. A true gift, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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I think you've been trying to outsmart some uncomfy feelings by staying busy, Gemini. Might help for a little while. But I don't see that tactic working for you very well on Monday.

On October 26, those bottled-up emotions come out with a vengeance. The Taurus Full Moon isn't about to let you bypass them this time. The gift is that this situation is done affecting you so much after today.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Taurus is quite possibly the single most loyal sign of the zodiac. That's why when the Full Moon happens here on October 26, someone gives you the gift of making it wildly clear that they're basically a fair-weather friend

This is a gift because you don't lose a friendship. Plus, you know for sure what level of access this person should really have to you as well as how much time and energy to give to them. Win-win!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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I see you being disappointed by something that happens (or rather, doesn't happen) at work on Monday. Hear me out, Leo, because I actually think this is a gift in disguise.

As much as you are disappointed, I also sense a feeling of relief here. The universe doesn't make mistakes, so it's a good sign this just wasn't meant to be. Which means you're also one step closer to finding out what is.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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I think someone actually changes your mind on Monday, Virgo. It's a big deal because it's something you've believed for a very long time.

This is a sign that you are, in fact, as smart as you think. It takes some true smarts to be willing to think differently about something you've relied on for as long as you have.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You keep acting like you have to buy people's affection. Both with compliments and by paying for things for them. On Monday, though, I think you actually hold back on both when someone expects it.

That's the gift of a Taurus Full Moon. It brings this habit to an end. If this person acts a certain way about it, I see you finally being secure enough in yourself to know that's on them.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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There's a relationship you've been unsure about recently. You can thank the last three weeks of Venus being retrograde in your sign for that. It exposed some weak points. On October 26, that relationship either ends or it doesn't. 

If it does, you can be confident that your suspicions were correct. If not, let them go, Scorpio. I think you'll be surprised how quickly this relationship gets back to normal once you do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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On Monday, the Taurus Full Moon calls you out for doing too much. No shade. I know you want to and probably think you'll be able to do everything you say you're going to do. 

But let's be real, Sagittarius. You can't say yes to every favor and still expect to have energy left for yourself. Time to get your priorities straight. You deserve a break.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Get out of work mode and have some fun for once! There are things you love to do. You just need to remember what they are, Capricorn.

If money worries have been keeping you from doing fun things, this Full Moon gifts you with some encouragement to loosen your grip a little. 

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sorry, Aquarius, but I see the Taurus Full Moon bringing up some family drama on Monday. You're personally over it. Turns out someone in your family is not. 

The thing is, you've changed. That's the gift here. October 26 is the day you finally realize how far you've actually come. Let them handle it. Home is your happy place!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You can stop dancing around the point you've been wanting to make, Pisces. Just spit it out! You'll feel so much better afterwards.

Someone around you wants to be passive-aggressive? Let 'em. Don't let it get under your skin. Say what you mean and keep it moving.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

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