Life Gets So Much Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Monday, October 26, A Close Day

Four Chinese zodiac signs have permission to pretty much lie back and watch how life gets so much better on October 26, 2026. Monday is a Water Rooster Closed Day, which basically means no pressure to perform.

You're not really meant to try anything new during a Closed Day. And the sign of the Rooster says you're supposed to keep up with what's already going on. You find peace when you relax into a moment. Four animal signs get out of their own way so life's natural order can fall into place.

Advertisement

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, you kind of feel like you have enough stuff. Lately, whenever you think about buying something, part of you asks, "Do I really need that item?" The joy of shopping hasn't completely left you. It's just that you know how hard you work for every dollar you earn.

Advertisement

Now, what you want must actually be useful. If it isn't, you feel like it's gonna just cause you more problems than it'll solve. What makes life so much better for you on Monday is the fact that you're not trying to do more. You are going back to the basics.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been holding onto this dream for quite some time. You've had success and then a few failures. Quite frankly, it's frustrating that, no matter how hard you work, you don't have much to show for it beyond the stories.

You spend a lot of your free time chasing a dream. But you're kind of tired of doing that. On Monday, you decide to take a break and just let the day roll. You have time tomorrow to get back to the grind, if you choose to.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been really patient with your situation. You've done everything right. When you see a friend or family member with the very thing you wish you had, you manage not to be jealous at all; you've come to this beautiful place in your spirit, and you're actually happy for others. Even when you're suffering, you know you'll get what you want one day.

On Monday, what makes your life better isn't so much about changing your attitude. It's actually that the door of opportunity opens. And it's a happy surprise. By doing nothing, what you want comes so easily. Resting and letting the universe come to you is what worked. It just blows your mind.

4. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In reality, you could use a little bit of money. You have told yourself over and over again that you're an abundant being. You've done a few of the things that you need to do to encourage the Law of Attraction. But here you are on Monday, feeling like your pockets are empty.

Instead of struggling, you decide to release it all. There's nothing more that you can do right now. And that's where your reality meets opportunity. As you go about your day, you stumble upon what you've been looking for, and the door is open for you. All you have to do is walk through it.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.