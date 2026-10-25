Great Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Taurus Full Moon On October 26

Great things are falling into place for three zodiac signs on October 26, 2026. Be careful what you wish for during the Taurus Full Moon, because it may just happen.

This transit is all about progress, and these astrological signs could not be more ready. For a while there, we felt stuck in a rut, and like no matter what we did, we couldn't get ahead. But finally, things are falling into place on Monday. Hooray!

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1. Aries

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When you put together a plan of action, you make sure you don't attempt to do it all in one shot. You may be impulsive, but still, you pace yourself, knowing that you don't want to make mistakes because you tried to rush ahead. Well, that patience is paying off on Monday, Aries. Finally, things are falling into place.

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The Full Moon in Taurus helps you to stay focused, because what you want takes time and concentration. You also know that this is what has brought you tremendous success in the past. Hey, if it's not broke, don't fix it!

So, it's all about slow and steady progress during this Full Moon. You see the future, and it's bright. Now go after it with patience and fortitude. It's already working.

2. Sagittarius

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It's nearly the end of the year, and you have every intention of fulfilling the goals you set for yourself in January. You've already made progress on them, and you're not in the mood to slow it down. No way!

Because you're working under the Full Moon in Taurus, you get a chance to put it all into perspective. You see what might prevent your progress, and you avoid it at all costs. You're making smart, well-thought-out decisions, and that's exactly why great things are falling into place on Monday.

What you're after, Sagittarius, is success, and it's the kind that makes sense to you and you alone. You're not progressing for anyone else's sake. You don't even want to hear their opinions. This one's for you. Enjoy!

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3. Gemini

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On Monday, you get a sign that fills you with more confidence than you've felt in a very long time. Whatever was holding you back before suddenly disappears right before your eyes. Good things are falling into place now, and you mean to keep this going.

One of the most interesting things about the Full Moon in Taurus is how it grounds you, Gemini. This powerful lunation lets you see exactly what you can do and what you may want to rethink before trying. That kind of guidance is truly priceless.

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This earth-sign energy has a very stabilizing effect on you, but that doesn't equate with stagnation. In fact, it helps you see how you can make progress even more quickly. It's all about being comfortable. Sure, success takes hard work, but it doesn't need to be as painful as you tend to make it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.