Your Love Horoscope For Monday, June 22: You Have An Important Choice To Make Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 22, 2026. The First Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Monday, and you are one decision away from changing your life.

The First Quarter Moon represents the halfway point from the Super New Moon in Gemini that occurred on June 14 and the Full Moon in Capricorn that will rise on June 29. It's time to make a decision about the intentions you set on the New Moon and take any necessary action. In Libra, you are guided to find balance, but that doesn’t mean keeping everything the same. Make the choice that brings you forward momentum and helps you feel confident that what you are building can last forever.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 22, 2026:

Aries

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On Monday, the First Quarter Moon in Libra requires that you make a decision in your romantic life, Aries. You must choose from a place of growth.

This could mean continuing a certain connection or stepping away, yet it may also involve choosing one person over another. Just be sure that the choice you make isn’t driven by fear, but is whatever option will continue to foster your personal growth.

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Taurus

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Set the tone for what you want to receive in your romantic life, Taurus. Instead of waiting for that one special person to create the life of your dreams, you must do it for yourself.

On Monday, spend time reflecting on what you actually need and what feels best for your soul. Whatever you create now will help you attract what you want in the future, but you need to invest in your life first.

Gemini

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Choosing peace doesn’t always mean picking the least risky option, Gemini. It actually means you are making a decision that you feel at ease with, and that doesn't cause worry or anxiety. You shouldn't be waking up in the middle of the night knowing you’re ignoring your intuition.

You need to make an important decision in your romantic life on June 22. Be sure you choose the path that brings you the greatest peace.

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Cancer

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June 22 marks a turning point, Cancer. The First Quarter Moon in Libra asks you to choose what you want for yourself. This likely involves a new relationship or budding romance, but it may also bring significant changes to your life.

Rather than getting caught up in what will change because of this relationship, trust that it’s coming into your life for a reason. Embrace this moment as part of your fate.

Leo

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You may be tempted to issue an ultimatum in your romantic life on Monday. But love doesn’t come with ultimatums, Leo.

You're likely out of patience with the current situation and are feeling frustrated with the timing. Yet this isn’t something you should let the other person decide. The moment you feel like issuing an ultimatum is the one you need to make the decision yourself. Focus on what you need to do rather than giving away your power to another.

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Virgo

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You want to give others the benefit of the doubt, Virgo. This can cause you to get stuck in gray areas or in-between phases for extended periods of time instead of just making a decision.

Rather than waiting for someone else to take action, use the energy on Monday to choose for yourself. You can’t keep leading with compassion for others and neglecting yourself. The truth is that not everyone deserves a second chance.

Libra

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The First Quarter Moon is rising in your sign on June 22, and this day is all about you. Right now, you want to focus on yourself rather than give your energy to a romantic situation. That is OK. You are allowed to focus on yourself without feeling guilty because of your romantic status.

Yet on Monday, you need to make a decision about yourself and your future. Be sure that whatever you choose honors yourself and your inner truth. Trust that everything else can and will be figured out.

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Scorpio

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Be mindful of what you believe, Scorpio. On Monday, the First Quarter Moon in Libra brings up a situation in which you have to choose which inner narrative to listen to.

One story is full of fear and is reminiscent of your past. Yet there is another that speaks to your healing and all that you still hope for. Be sure the choice that you make actually reflects the life you want to create.

Sagittarius

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When it comes to love, you can’t choose what makes the most sense or what only looks like it would be the best. Instead, you must choose what feels right to your heart and soul, Sagittarius.

This means listening to your heart and honoring the truth of your feelings. You can’t take the easy way out of this situation, no matter how appealing it may seem. Instead, on Monday, you must choose what feels right, even if it's the harder decision to make.

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Capricorn

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Only you can choose whether to stay or go, Capricorn. Instead of just talking about what you want, on June 22, you must decide to go after it. If you don’t, this opportunity will come back around eventually, but it may be years in the making.

You have to choose whether to stay where you are or move on to a new and unknown chapter of your life. You are ready for this, and all that’s to come. You just have to believe that yourself.

Aquarius

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You don’t need to create the life of your dreams overnight, Aquarius. This also means that there is no reason to try to nail down a relationship when you’re still getting to know one another.

The First Quarter Moon in Libra on June 22 is about you choosing to take it slow. Let everything in your life progress as it’s meant to until you are so confident in what you want that nothing can hold you back from finally choosing it.

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Pisces

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You don’t have to keep doing everything on your own, Pisces. But that also means you need to allow others in, or at the very least, that special someone.

To change your past patterns comes down to conscious choice. Having help and support doesn’t mean you are weak or unable to do it, but simply that you know you deserve not to have to do it all on your own. Let yourself take a chance and make space in your life for someone who actually wants to be there for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.