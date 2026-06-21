The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, June 22 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 22, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Libra. The card reading for everyone is the High Priestess, reversed, which often comes up when you feel like you're unable to connect with your intuition.

That could be the case for many zodiac signs on Monday since we just completed an entire 30-day transit in the first analytical sign of astrology: Gemini. Now that the planets are working their way through the waters of Cancer, it's time to connect with your higher power and the light you have within yourself. Let's see what area you might hear something specifically for yourself, based on your daily tarot card by sign.

Daily tarot horoscope for Monday, June 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, it's so important that you take care of yourself. Your tarot card, the Empress, highlights ways that you neglect your personal needs, all because you're so busy being productive in the name of winning.

On June 22, take a lesson from the feminine and learn to nurture yourself with the same kindness you'd extend to another person who works as hard as you do.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Wands

Taurus, the truth is, you have a lot of really good ideas. You're the type of person who comes to the table with so much information and research that you prove yourself over and over again to be a great team player.

When you get the King of Wands tarot card, it means that you are not only a good leader, but others view you as a person worthy of following. On June 22, you get an offer that helps you shine in this light that's too tempting to pass up.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups

You are ready to see the world not only from where you are now but from the future where you could be. The Seven of Cups is about wish-making and envisioning yourself in all the ways that you had always dreamed.

On Monday, a vision comes true for you, Sagittarius. It's so good that it might be hard for you to believe what you're seeing, but it's real!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hermit

With the Sun in your sign now, June 22 is a day of reflection. Cancer, you are so used to people depending on you that there have been too many times this month when you didn't take care of yourself.

The Hermit tarot card reminds you that it's not really selfish to want quiet time to reflect. It's good to connect with your higher power or to spend time focusing on the universe to explore what it means for you during this new season.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Pentacles

Monday is the perfect time for you to make decisions you think will make you some money. You are a hard-working sign, Leo, but you would prefer to have what you earn work for you.

Part of why you do what you do is to relax when the world gets a little crazy. Since your tarot card is the Ten of Pentacles, and it represents wealth, you're in a position to do that for yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Wands

You don't ever expect to get attention just because you did something right, but on June 22, you might change your tune a little bit. The Six of Wands often comes up when you are publicly recognized for something you did really well.

This is the time to see how appreciated you truly are. You don't have to brush off a good compliment on Monday. Really enjoy it because it makes you feel good, and it makes others happy to give it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups, reversed

You can only change yourself, Libra. You've really tried to help other people see the light, but it's not for you to force. On June 22, with the Five of Cups, reversed, a new path opens for you. You start to realize that acceptance of people and where they are is more healing than you thought.

Five in tarot represents change, and Cups represent emotions. Since this card is reversed, you're bringing everything back to center. You don't need to turn someone into who you want them to be, and you also don't want to make anyone feel like they can't be themselves.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is a tarot card symbolizing the burdens you place on yourself when doing way more than you should. The week starts off super busy on June 22. Knowing you, Scorpio, you won't drop a beat, and you'll kick into high gear to meet each challenge you face.

The key is to admit when something is better done by someone else, and to pay attention to moments when you feel overwhelmed and should ask for help.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Swords

You know what to say and typically how you want to say it. While boldness is a strength of yours, it often shows up most during communication.

Your tarot card for June 22 is the Knight of Swords, highlighting bravery when telling the truth. Some want to hear it, and others will ignore it. The point isn't who is listening, but taking the chance to say what you need to say, even if your message isn't received.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers, reversed

The Lovers tarot, reversed, represents feeling unhappy, often in a relationship. But on June 22, things like your hobbies are on the radar. You're wondering what's out there in the world, Capricorn. A part of your imagination turns toward other interests.

You may be surprised that hobbies and things you once held dear aren't as intriguing to you right now. It's time to explore new options to see what lights up your heart. You may return to past interests again, but on Monday, your wandering mind wins.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

You feel really good about where you are in life, Aquarius. The Three of Cups symbolizes happiness and joy celebrated with friends that you really love being around.

There's harmony and feelings of optimism on June 22. Everyone feeds each other's energy in all the right ways. You know how to choose really good friends, and Monday's evidence proves it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands, reversed

Quiet and peaceful is how you like to start the workweek. You've never quite been a loner, but there's always a part of you that you reserve for yourself.

Your tarot card, the Four of Wands, reversed, represents you, Pisces, and your need to step away from the haste of life and sit quietly in your thoughts for a moment on Monday.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.