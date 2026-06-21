3 Zodiac Signs Get An Important Message From The Universe On June 22, 2026

On June 22, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting an important message from the universe. During Jupiter's last few days direct in Cancer, it's time to think outside the box.

While that's an old cliché, it's one for a reason, and it's still good advice. If we are to expand our horizons, then we must be willing to accept that there is more to life than what we've learned so far. That's what the universe is trying to tell these astrological signs on Monday. During this expansive transit, we are inspired and ready to see what there is for us to find out in the world. Get to it!

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1. Leo

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Jupiter direct has you yearning for more in your life, Leo. What's great is that you have full confidence that if you seek more, you will find it. You believe wholeheartedly in yourself, and you completely trust that having a great attitude will get you where you want to go.

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Trust is big during this transit because it requires you to hang on for the long haul. On Monday, the universe's message is one of patience. If you are to expand your horizons, you need stamina, and that is something you have in abundance.

With a strong core and a great mindset, you prepare yourself for a journey that will lead to wealth and great joy. Jupiter is preparing to enter your sign at the end of the month, so know that good things are heading your way.

2. Scorpio

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You have reached a point in your life when you know what's a waste of time and what you should be concentrating on. You're done investing your energy into pointless endeavors that don't serve you.

You are tired of going through life as if it's a rehearsal. This is the show, and you're the star. You understand how precious time is, and during Jupiter direct, you want to take advantage of all that is offered to you.

A whole world of knowledge and riches awaits you, and all that's required of you, Scorpio, is to participate. The universe is calling you to get involved on Monday, and that is something you can definitely do. Take the initiative and enjoy the ride!

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3. Capricorn

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For you to expand your horizons, Capricorn, you need to get more confident. You know that you have this inner strength, but it is hidden deep down inside. It's time to let it out.

On Monday, the universe delivers an opportunity to do something exciting yet intimidating. You know that it will be so much fun, but you must get up the nerve to actually do it. Don't let yourself sit on the sidelines out of fear.

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Fortunately, you have Jupiter direct to give you the boost you need. With this transit at play, confidence comes naturally on June 22, and so does nerve. Expect to do something you've never done before, and for it to be a wild joyride!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.