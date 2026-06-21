5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, June 22

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 22, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Libra, so you have a chance to learn a lesson about relationships that you'll need for this Cancer season.

The Sun in Cancer pulls you toward people-pleasing to appease your past. Cancer rules the home, and it's also associated with your parents and family. The thing is, eventually, people grow up and want to do things their own way. That's where Libra steps in, revealing how friends become a new kind of family and make room for personal growth. You can't choose the family you're born to, but you can pick who will be your friends.

Advertisement

What makes Monday's horoscope the best for four astrological signs is that they feel pretty good about their decisions related to relationships. They understand that to make peace with your past, it's best to focus on the present.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Sun is in your house of personal development. If there is one thing you know how to be, Cancer, it is an ally to the people you love. If someone needs an encouraging word or a kind gesture, you're there to step into that role.

You are someone who makes home feel like a safe space. You are also the person who loves to create a peaceful environment where people feel they belong. The problem is that focusing so much on others has stopped you from truly knowing yourself.

On June 22, you pause to reacquaint yourself with your interests. They don't have to be interesting to anyone but you. It's the best feeling for you, and you are really looking forward to more self-discovery moments.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On Monday, the Sun brings new energy to your relationships. You are really interested in developing more trust and closeness with people in your life. You soften a bit when the Sun is in Cancer.

You know you're often seen as a little disconnected or as someone focused on work and the material side of life. But there is a gentle side to you, and it's reserved for special people.

Advertisement

The Moon in Libra helps you to balance work and your relationships. It's not super easy either because you kind of have to check in more. You realize that you don't mind it too much. You're actually really happy to do it. You feel like this could be a great start to something new for you!

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, when the Sun is in Cancer, it makes you think about work a lot more than usual. You want to do really well at your job and have people like you. You want to be one of those types of people who are dependable and trusted. You know that's earned, and you're really going to work hard to do it.

On June 22, the Moon in your sign has you seeing things from your point of view. At first, that feels right, but maybe it's also inconsiderate. You step out of your comfort zone and decide to put yourself in other people's shoes. This turns out to be one of your best decisions yet, and it seems everyone else likes it too.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On June 22, the Sun in Cancer works magic on the way you speak. Even though you aren't the type of person who likes to say a lot, sweet words seem to come pretty easily now. You can share your thoughts without feeling nervous, and the way you express yourself feels natural.

You even journal at the end of the day, and sharing your feelings on paper gives you a clearer perspective. With the Moon in Libra, stress feels less intense than before. For you, Taurus, Monday feels like the best day you've had in a long time.

Advertisement

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Libra really helps you to see relationships in a new light, and on Monday, you are happiest when you can spend time with your friends. You might even discover someone likes you more than you realized. You click, and things seem to flow so well that you might consider the relationship promising.

Aries, the Sun in Cancer reminds you to always stay true to yourself. When you are unsure about certain things you don't understand, you go back to what feels familiar. It's a good day is pretty casual, and you end it on a high note.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.