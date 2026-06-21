4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, June 22

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck in a huge way on June 22, 2026, as the Cancer Sun harmonizes with Chiron, the Wounded Healer, which is now in Taurus.

Cancer and Taurus energy complement each other very nicely on Monday and prompt you to appreciate the simple things in life. Chiron in Taurus is here to help you to be wise with what you have and improve your luck. With the help of a Cancer Sun, you forgive yourself for past mistakes. For these lucky astrological signs, good fortune comes in strong today. Yay.

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1. Aries

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Aries, being optimistic has often gotten you into trouble. You had to learn to manage your money better through experiences that you're not always proud of. On June 22, the Sun in Cancer encourages you to get back to the basics.

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Scaling back a bit is humbling, but not in a bad way. You like regrouping and thinking about your future. Square one is where you can build abundance. Ground zero gives you a solid footing, so you're confident in the steps you take in the future.

Your luck arrives when you reflect on the dark points of your financial past. Chiron in Taurus so willingly reveals where mistakes were the worst and hit you the hardest. You are the zodiac sign that always bounces back. Each memory teaches a lesson you plan to bank on, and you will bounce back in no time.

2. Leo

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You were born to lead, Leo, but on Monday, it all starts with swallowing your pride. On June 22, the Sun in Cancer reminds you to let go of the things that don't matter.

You've missed out on opportunities because you've been too sentimental to let go of the past. It's cost you too much for too long, but you realize that now. You're OK with keeping score of your losses. It's where you can grow the most in your future.

Abundance and luck come as you rebuild your reputation. People admire your courage and learn from your mistakes, which gives you a sense of purpose. You prefer no one suffer the same problems you had to go through. You know that many leaders have a rags-to-riches story or a tale of where they went from failure to success. The era of winning has begun, and you're claiming it.

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3. Sagittarius

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As a Sagittarius, you're so used to being lucky. You're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, so when you have a downturn in good fortune, you wonder what is going on. It really bothers you when you don't have your finances in order, and you have worried so many times that things cannot improve.

But, as the Sun moves through your eighth house of resourcefulness, that brilliant mind of yours finds a solution. You see the way out. It's as if you manifested it yourself! The worrying starts to get less and less. You don't let fear get the best of you anymore. Instead, you're solutions-oriented, and that is what gives you an edge.

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Abundance and luck come so much easier when you've hit rock bottom because you really appreciate every small step back above ground. You can handle just about anything now.

4. Libra

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Of course, you're made for abundance, Libra. You're ruled by the second planet in astrology associated with money: Venus. On June 22, you realize that you shouldn't depend on other people too much.

In the past, your idealistic personality saw life differently. You felt that letting someone take care of you would be the easier path, but you don't like feeling owned by another person. It taught you to shrink yourself, and you're no longer interested in that.

With the Sun in Cancer, you want your status to be elevated. You want to be respected for who you are. The way to do that is to reclaim your power and decide that if anyone will put a dollar in your pocket, it's going to be you. You are the one who will rise to the top on your own grit. Once you've made a decision, luck arrives.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.