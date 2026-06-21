Good Fortune Arrives Unexpectedly For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 22

On June 22, 2026, three zodiac signs attract unexpected fortune through Uranus direct in Gemini, which is surprising us in the best of ways.

These astrological signs experience a radical shift in luck on Monday, and much of this comes as a total shock to us. It's as if something cracks open and floods our psyche with good vibes. Our attitude alone creates the shift, and the Uranus transit brings the unexpected good fortune. We are ready for whatever is coming our way.

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1. Sagittarius

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On June 22, a friend of yours makes a suggestion that sends your imagination reeling. That flight of fancy may lead you to take a trip to a distant land. Whether you actually travel on Monday or start planning a future getaway, you are filled with wonderful ideas that you want to act on.

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One thing leads to another, and the end result is great fortune. What starts as a regular day takes a slight detour to a place where suddenly you're presented with a whole lot of amazing choices. You really can't go wrong on Monday.

This is both unexpected and inspiring, Sagittarius. You've been dying to get away and go someplace interesting for a while now. You and a good friend start stoking the fires of your mind, and by day's end, you come up with a solid plan to achieve something incredible.

2. Taurus

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What's unexpected about the events that take place for you on Monday is that your good fortune takes the form of an upgrade in your finances. You are not saying no to that, Taurus. No way!

While it may be a shock, it's not so shocking that you step out of its way. You've been expecting a monetary change in plans. You just didn't know how good it would be or when it would show up. Well, it's here, and on Monday, you're attracting great wealth and prosperity.

With Uranus direct in Gemini, you discover a new stream of income for you to make money from. It's not only fresh, but it's also exciting and has the potential to last. You now feel like there's a whole lot for you to look forward to.

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3. Gemini

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You get a bit of good news on June 22, Gemini. So much of it has to do with an opportunity that will definitely help out your career. You've needed a change, but never really expected one to come to your door. Well, it's here now!

During Uranus direct in your zodiac sign, you get to see that on any given day, anything can happen. If you keep a good attitude, that thing may end up being a lucrative experience. Positive thinking is an incredibly powerful tool.

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This unexpected fortune could be random, or it might just be perfectly timed. One thing is for certain: you're there for it. You are ready, willing, capable, and thankful. Though it is unanticipated, you aren't saying no to the good fortune you're receiving on Monday.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.