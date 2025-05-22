The daily love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on May 23, 2025. As Mercury unites with Uranus in Taurus on Friday, expect the unexpected in your relationship and be ready to take action. With this representing the last conjunction that will take place in Taurus until 2103, there is a sense of fulfillment on a particular part of your romantic journey.

Taurus is the zodiac sign that governs safety and security. However, it often has to learn that it can’t sacrifice other aspects of life to achieve it. Practice awareness today of what arises in your life and the offers you receive. This is a moment to bring to fruition the ongoing lessons of 2018 and finally seize your destiny.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 23, 2025:

Aries

Beautiful Aries, embrace what means the most to you.

Since 2018, you’ve been on a journey to discover your own self-worth and learn what you value most. Relationships have come and gone during this time. However, each moment serves a higher purpose in your life.

As Mercury conjuncts Uranus for a final time in Taurus, use this energy to be sure that you aren’t only not settling for less but that you are also investing in what matters most to you.

You may receive a surprise gift or expression of love today that helps serve as confirmation for all you have done to reach this moment.

Taurus

Taurus, you are allowed to surprise people. As Uranus reaches the end of its cycle within your sign, you should be finding yourself in a completely different place in life than you were in 2018.

However, you still may be dealing with expressing your inner truth, which is what today’s energy is all about. There is something that you’ve been hesitant to express or share with your partner.

This may involve what you want for your life or the relationship itself. However, there is no better time than now to take the initiative and speak your truth, even if it comes across as a surprise.

Gemini

Dearest Gemini, embrace your divine awakening. As Mercury unites with Uranus in Taurus, it will bring up themes related to spirituality and intuition. Taurus governs this area of your life, and with Uranus moving through this zodiac sign for the last seven years, it’s an energy you well know.

You are different from the person you were in 2018, so there is no point in pretending otherwise. Once you awaken, you can never go back to sleep, no matter how hard you try.

Use this energy to receive powerful spiritual downloads and to realize that you’ve only become better through this process. Anyone who is still in your life must appreciate the new you.

Cancer

Sweet Cancer, you don’t always have to be the nice one. Although you may always want to come across as a nice or good person, you also need to have boundaries and ensure you are protecting your inner sacredness.

On May 23, you may hear from an ex that you thought was firmly in the past. This person was someone who didn’t respect your boundaries.

Use this as a chance to reflect on how far you’ve grown, realize that you truly are over them, and the pressure of always just having to be nice.

Leo

Leo, redemption is so sweet. You’ve been through a great deal in recent years. Not only has your personal life changed dramatically, but your professional one has as well.

Throughout this process, you’ve had a desire to be seen for who you truly are. Yet whether it was exes tarnishing your name, or petty coworkers you’ve never truly seen. All that changes today as Mercury conjuncts Uranus in Taurus for the last time, and redemption finally occurs.

Expect information to come to light regarding those who speak badly of you, and finally, be seen for the truth of who you are.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, be grateful for this moment. Mercury will unite with Uranus in Taurus today in your house of luck and new beginnings.

This is when you should be able to sit back with gratitude and see how your dreams have already come true. Take this opportunity as a chance to express gratitude and embrace this time with your partner.

Your life is nothing like what you once imagined, but now you can see that all the directions were truly happening for your highest good. Don’t worry about what to focus on next. For now, it’s enough to simply have a heart of gratitude and enjoy this love with your partner.

Libra

Beautiful Libra, hold space for yourself. Uranus in Taurus has brought about a great deal of transformation in your life since 2018. This was the energy behind the risks you took and the truths that you couldn’t let yourself ignore.

Now, as Mercury unites with Uranus in Taurus one final time, you will receive an offer you know you can’t refuse. This offer may be in a new relationship or involve you pursuing your dreams independently.

But you are ready for this step and all of the abundance that will follow.

Scorpio

Scorpio, nothing stays the same forever, yet that is a gift.

Since 2018, Uranus has been moving through your house of relationships, challenging you to grow and honor your inner truth. This hasn’t been an easy time for love, as it was mostly about lessons and shedding those connections that weren’t honoring your worthiness.

As Mercury unites with Uranus in Taurus on May 23, you could receive word from someone that makes you appreciate how much has changed. Whether hearing that an ex is in the same place you left them, or an opportunity for a first date with someone new, this information will help you see that the lessons are finally over.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, take responsibility for your destiny. As Mercury unites with Uranus in Taurus for the final time on. May 23, there will be a chance for you to take responsibility for the life you create.

Taurus energy governs your house of well-being, which doesn’t just affect your personal self, but also the ability to create a healthy relationship. You are holding all the cards right now, but you must realize that everything you’ve gone through since 2018 has led to this moment.

Be aware of how you’re approaching your relationship and ensure that you are showing up in the ways you hope your partner will.

Capricorn

Capricorn, life is so much better than you had dreamed. The love in your life isn’t the one that you had when Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018, yet it is so much better.

You’ve gone through a great deal of growth, including facing your fears around abandonment and rejection. Because of this, you have cultivated the romance and family you’ve always desired.

As Mercury conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, a final surprise may come your way, but you have to continue to trust in the process. This may arrive as a proposal, or news of a pregnancy — just know that whatever it is will only continue adding to the love you have in your life.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, your home is an extension of your soul. Yet, who you are with is a reflection of your heart.

Mercury will unite with Uranus in Taurus on May 23, highlighting the home and family you’ve built since 2018. This is a moment of fruition, yet change is also still on the horizon.

Family isn’t just two people or children. It can be made up of friends, pets and loved ones who help you feel your home is your refuge from the world. Focus your energy on your home and who you share it with, recognizing what you’ve already built and holding space for the excitement of all that’s to come.

Pisces

Sweet Pisces, embrace your independence. Since 2018, Uranus in Taurus has changed how you interact with your romantic partner and the world. You’ve embraced new ideas and begun expressing yourself fully. This is part of a larger process in which you have found your purpose in this lifetime.

As Mercury conjuncts Uranus in Taurus for the last time, you will receive an offer or reward for all your past efforts. This may involve hearing from someone you thought was in your past, or an opportunity to progress your purpose.

Yet this energy is all about embracing your freedom and independence, as you first had to learn to be with yourself before you could be ready for the great love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.