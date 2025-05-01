At the start of a relationship, everything is brand new and bright-eyed as couples do what they can to cater to one another. From the sweet words they whisper to the actions they take, people all around them can easily tell that this couple is in love. However, as time passes, those sweet words may turn into harsh complaints as one partner belittles another and shows little regard for their needs.

While it could have been true love at the start, that feeling can unfortunately disappear. However, couples who are still deeply in love have a way with words, choosing them carefully to express their adoration. While actions are an indicator as well, there are certain phrases only couples that are truly in love say to each other often. From reminding their partner how important they are to planning for the future time and time again, they're intent on keeping the relationship strong.

Here are 11 phrases only couples that are truly in love say to each other often

1. 'How can I make your day better?'

Many couples go through their day without pausing to think about their partner's needs. It could be something as simple as taking out the trash or doing the dishes, but these couples neglect doing the one thing that can improve their relationship: taking some stress off of their partner.

By asking what they can do to make their partner's day better, they're both meeting their partner's emotional needs, and showing their partner that they care. Unfortunately, some people may doubt how much a little question changes things.

Yet, according to a study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, someone feeling as if they matter is linked to greater well-being. According to the study's researchers, "Feelings of being important can contribute to increases in both the number of experiences that a person values as positive and the satisfaction toward individuals' different life domains. Mattering was found to be relevant in the process of pursuing the realization of the authentic self."

Even if they forget to ask this question every day, couples who make it a point to lighten the load, so to speak, have the best relationships out there.

2. 'What can I do to help you?'

One of the phrases only couples that are truly in love say to each other often is actually a question: "What can I do to help you?" One person might take the initiative to do small chores, but it might not be what their partner needs.

This question cuts through misunderstandings and gets straight to the point. Rather than sitting there wondering what their partner needs, they know the answer and understand exactly what they can do to make things better. There's no second-guessing or wondering if what they're doing is wrong. Instead, both parties lay everything on the table and can react accordingly.

This isn't the only reason why this phrase is so powerful. According to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health, relieving stress from partners by contributing to household duties is the greatest way to improve well-being. Researchers found that husbands who helped with chores had wives who experienced greater happiness, life satisfaction, and better mental health. As researchers concluded, "Our results showed a significant association between husbands' involvement in housework and their wives' psychosocial health."

If one person isn't sure what their partner needs, they shouldn't be afraid to ask. It might be annoying for their partner to rack their brain for an answer, checking off a few things on their long list of responsibilities protects the love in the relationship.

3. 'Thank you for being you'

If someone has been in a relationship for a while, they already know that change is inevitable. From growing and maturing to losing interest in hobbies that once made them joyful, there are plenty of ways in which people change. But for couples who are deeply in love, even after years of being together, they verbalize how much they appreciate their partner's authenticity.

People can become insecure about who they are, especially over time. From feeling less confident to growing quieter, these subtle changes can cause them to feel like the person they are is unlovable. But this is exactly why their partner reminding them of how much they're loved and cherished is so important.

By letting them know that they're still in love with who they are, no matter what, they feel content and safe in their relationship. And feeling safe in a partnership is the greatest way to build trust.

According to licensed clinical psychologist Shannon Sauer-Zavala, PhD,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ "Trust is a fundamental part of relationships." She added, "The more you give people a chance... the more you will learn to trust. And the more trusting you are, the less likely you are to engage in unhelpful relationship behaviors. These learning experiences will free you up to pursue your values in your romantic relationships..."

4. 'I'll always be here for you'

People sometimes struggle with feelings of loneliness or insecurities, but an indicator of a loving couple is providing emotional support through all the bad times. People who experience loneliness know that these feelings won't go away quickly, but having a shoulder to cry on can provide some relief. Because loneliness is hard, but feeling unsupported, misunderstood, or abandoned by their partner is even more difficult.

According to a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, feeling unsupported by loved ones leads to a greater risk of chronic depression, specifically that "a lack of social support was instrumental in maintaining their depressive condition."

While couples might not always know what to say to one another to quell those tough emotions, by reminding their partner that they will always be there no matter what, it can help instill a sense of hopefulness, as they're reminded that whatever life throws their way, they're still supported and loved.

5. 'You make me a better person'

One of the sweetest phrases only couples that are truly in love say to each other often is "You make me a better person." For these couples, there's no better feeling than being with someone who brings out the best in them. And it might all be due to their partner inspiring them to grow.

Now, this doesn't have to be a grand confession, but letting someone know that they actively contribute positively to their life can reassure them that they are valued and needed. On the outside, this might not seem important, as most people underestimate just how important feeling needed in a relationship is.

But according to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, feeling valued in a relationship leads to an increase in relationship satisfaction, hopefulness, and experiencing less instability.

With this in mind, it wouldn't hurt couples to say this phrase just a bit often. After all, reminding someone how much value they bring to your life can only make them feel good about themselves and the bond you share.

6. 'I trust you completely'

While couples likely don't verbalize it often, saying they trust their partner fully is a good indicator of a healthy relationship where both people are truly in love. Trust is the foundation to any good relationship, after all.

It might be obvious that there's trust in the relationship. From telling their partner their deepest secrets to depending on them through their actions, it's clear when there's mutual trust in the relationship. However, when relationships hit those tough moments, it can help to be reminded that, despite those moments, there's still trust.

According to clinical psychologist and couples therapist Michael W. Regier, PhD, "In personal relationships, especially marriages, trust is the foundation for relationship satisfaction and longevity. Because human beings are wired to pair bonds, a lack of trust at home can be extremely destabilizing. This can have a negative impact on your confidence in other personal and work relationships."

Couples shouldn't feel compelled to utter this phrase every 10 seconds to ensure that their partner knows they can be trusted, but reminding them every now and then creates a safe space in which their partner feels reassured and content.

7. 'I'm proud of you'

Life can be stressful at times. From working late hours at the office to putting lots of energy into keeping their home in tip-top shape, it often feels as if people's hard work goes unnoticed. This is especially true in relationships in which one partner puts in more effort, only to be met with a muttered "good job."

But if partners truly want to keep their relationship strong, they can verbalize their pride towards their partner and everything they do. It doesn't take much to show admiration and appreciation, but too often people miss the mark. By not acknowledging their partner's hard work, they easily feel unappreciated.

According to cognitive psychology professor Robert N. Kraft, PhD, "As social beings, we need appreciation — to acknowledge our contributions to other people and to feel connected to these people. However, as individuals striving to connect and contribute, many of us feel we don't receive enough appreciation in our daily lives."

He continued, "A perceived deficit of appreciation can cause considerable distress because it gets at the core of our lives as social and loving beings, especially with people we know well — friends, colleagues, romantic partners, and family."

If a person notices their partner working extra hard, they shouldn't be afraid to recognize it. Celebrate those small moments and watch as the relationship continues to grow and flourish.

8. 'I can't wait to see what the future holds for us'

Many people remember the start of their relationship. They likely daydreamed about their life with their partner and the goals they would accomplish together. While those goals may have changed, the excitement for the future never dwindled or fell short. And to make sure they keep that motivation to grow together, partners who truly love each other verbalize their enthusiasm to see what the future holds.

According to psychologist Jennice Vilhauer, Ph.D, "By envisioning a positive future, individuals can identify goals and aspirations that give them a sense of meaning and direction. This can help increase motivation and provide a sense of fulfillment." This is especially true in relationships.

Even if someone doesn't want to utter this phrase often, showing excitement about the future and actively including their partner in it is the greatest way to ensure there is a future together years from now.

9. 'Let's figure this out together'

People can determine the strength of a relationship by observing how they work as a team. If a couple can't work together for tasks large and small, they likely aren't as in love as they may think. But couples who say "Let's figure this out together" are verbalizing how committed they are to making things run smoothly in their relationship.

It's not always easy to work together. From differences in opinion to differences in personality, there are plenty of ways that teamwork can suffer. But couples who are in love work through those differences and find ways to work with one another, not against.

It might sound silly, but teamwork is truly what makes the dream work in the average relationship. Couples who are able to work through problems together are often better able to work through the most difficult times when it counts the most. Even if it's awkward at first, finding ways to work together ensures that a couple stays and remains committed.

10. 'You're my best friend'

"You're my best friend" is one of the many incredible phrases only couples that are truly in love say to each other often. Because the greatest tell-tale sign of a healthy relationship is how strong of a non-romantic bond they have. Couples that view one another as best friends show that they have a solid foundation on which their love can grow, deepening their connection along the way.

Best friends are typically the people you feel safest around. Unlike family members or colleagues, best friends tell each other everything and, as a result, have a close-knit connection. If both partners deem one another as their best friend, it indicates that the foundation of their relationship is strong. Not only can they trust each other with anything, but they also feel safe and comfortable enough to be vulnerable, leading to a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

11. 'What would I do without you?'

Most people in relationships understand that their partner is a vital part of their lives. Yet, how often do they express this to them? For couples who are truly in love, however, they ensure that their partner knows how important they are by repeating this phrase often.

It might be a bit worn out in its use and could be slightly annoying to hear repeatedly, but reminding their partner frequently of how valued, cherished and essential they are is impactful. When someone knows just how important they are to their partner, it makes them feel needed and loved, and will encourage them to further cement their commitment to the relationship.

and important to them than the possible eye roll and playful shove they might endure.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.