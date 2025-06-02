Your Love Horoscope Is Here For June 3 — Don't Believe Everything You're Told On Tuesday

What will each zodiac sign's love horoscope reveal for today? The Virgo Moon helps you to take a less emotional approach to your romantic life on June 3, 2025. This can be beneficial if you’ve recently gone through a challenging period or have found yourself feeling insecurely attached to your partner. However, today, Moon square Mercury creates so much mental energy that you have to practice caution in accepting every thought you have as truth.

With the Moon squaring the planet of communication, the energy today is both excitable and anxious. This could lead you to grasp a hold of a thought or worry that isn’t necessarily based on fact. Be cautious about making any impulsive decisions today, and try to ground your emotions by recognizing that you can observe your thoughts without acting on them.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 3, 2025:

Aries

Take a pause, beautiful Aries. As the Virgo Moon squares Mercury in Gemini, you could feel overwhelmed, which could lead to disagreements.

It will be difficult to express yourself as you can’t pinpoint exactly how you feel or what you need.

Rather than trying to push through to have that important conversation about the future, take a pause instead.

Let this energy move through you, knowing that it’s better to talk when you’re actually in the place for it.

Taurus

Focus on what matters most, sweet Taurus. The Virgo Moon will square off with Mercury in Gemini, creating the illusion of restrictions in your romantic life.

This could feel like you’re financially unable to move in together, or you’re trying to figure out if you can leave an unhealthy relationship.

The information that arises today is for your benefit.

Try not to buy into any feelings of being blocked from moving forward, as tomorrow everything will feel completely different.

Gemini

Be mindful of how you talk to your partner today, sweet Gemini. Mercury in Gemini is helping you to voice your feelings. However, today it may seem demanding.

As the Virgo Moon squares Mercury in Gemini, you must be mindful of how you talk to your partner, as they may feel like you’re demanding or nagging them, especially if you live together.

Try to find a constructive way to use this energy on June 3 by reorganizing your closet or preparing outdoor spaces for the summer season, rather than lashing out at your partner.

Cancer

Take care of your heart today, Cancer. You can’t trust the energy as the Virgo Moon squares Mercury in Gemini.

You may experience paranoia in your romantic life today, worrying unnecessarily about your current partner or the prospect of finding love. Instead of giving in to these thoughts, use this energy to write in your journal.

Practice affirmations to help you return to center and remember that not every thought you have is based in reality.

Leo

Be generous with your time, dearest Leo. The Virgo Moon will square Mercury in Gemini today, creating challenges in your closest relationship.

This could lead you to adopt a stingy attitude towards your time or affection. While you may have serious concerns about your relationship, it’s better not to play games if you want to improve it.

Try to focus on being generous with your partner, knowing that stinginess will only end up hurting you in the long run.

Virgo

Other people’s opinions don’t matter, sweet Virgo. As the Virgo Moon squares Mercury in Gemini, you may learn that others are tarnishing your reputation.

This gossiping has to do with the choices you’ve made in your romantic life. However, it has nothing to do with you.

There are people in your life who are insecure about themselves, and so they are projecting onto you, but you need to remember that their opinions don’t matter.

Continue to focus on yourself, knowing it’s not your job to prove who you are.

Libra

Nothing is blocking you from happiness, beautiful Libra. The Virgo Moon squares Mercury, creating doubts about the decisions you’ve made for your life.

The Virgo Moon will instill insecurities in your sensitivity, making you feel as if what you most desire isn’t meant for you. This is merely a moment, and not one that defines your life or romantic relationship.

Try to focus on what feels good to your soul today, knowing that today doesn’t have the power to affect all you’ve worked towards.

Scorpio

Don’t give in to the illusions today, dearest Scorpio. As the Virgo Moon squares Mercury in Gemini, it may feel like an ultimatum exists within your life.

This involves changes that you're dreaming of making in your life, as well as relationships that you’re not willing to give up. June 3 is about recognizing what matters most to you, and not making any decisions.

The illusion that you must choose one path or another is based on your fears about the outcome. As you try to let go of control, clarity will arrive.

Sagittarius

Be careful with any workplace romances, Sagittarius. As the Virgo Moon squares Mercury in Gemini, you may have to deal with the repercussions of a secret workplace romance.

You have definitive career goals; however, having a romance with someone you work with isn’t going to help you fulfill them.

While you can’t help when you meet someone special, you do need to make sure this person is worth it, and it’s not just because of the time you spend together at work.

Capricorn

You can change your life, Capricorn. The Virgo Moon in your house of luck is inspiring you to dream of new heights.

However, Mercury in Gemini is creating conflict in your ability to achieve what you desire. As these two planetary bodies square off, it’s important to break down any goals or improvements into smaller steps.

If you only look at the big picture, you will continue to feel overwhelmed. However, when you focus on the small steps as you work together with your partner, you will finally feel hopeful about the future.

Aquarius

Honor your boundaries today, Aquarius. The Virgo Moon will square Mercury in Gemini today, creating obstacles to improving or enjoying your romantic relationship.

There is nothing wrong or off about the connection you have with your partner, but life is threatening to get in the way.

Be sure that you and your partner are practicing healthy boundaries with work, family, or friends who always seem to have an emergency. You don’t need to react, but you should both be aware of your boundaries.

Pisces

This moment is only temporary, sweet Pisces. As the Virgo Moon squares off with Mercury in Gemini, you will feel like you can’t make your romantic dreams come true.

There may be a situation at home, either with family or friends, that is blocking you from progressing your relationship or reentering the dating world.

Be sure that you’re not using your own feelings as an excuse, and know that this moment will pass. Not every season of your life must include romance, but fighting against the current isn’t good for your mental health.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.