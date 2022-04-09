The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, April 10, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 10, 2022.

Right at midnight, the moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, bringing loyalty and fierce protector vibes to the surface of our emotions. Mercury enters Taurus at 10:09 PM EST, and you will find your communication skills improve and you will have the patience to finally say clearly what has been on your mind at that time.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Aries

You have a pesky reputation of putting the cart before the horse when it comes to matters of the heart.

You may be jumping the gun today, Aries, because you're anxious not to miss out on what you think is the relationship of a lifetime.

Slow it down, little ram, especially if you're on the rebound. Take things slowly. It's not a bad thing to wait and see this time.

Taurus

Investing in yourself isn't a bad idea, and even though it may seem to be counter to what you want to do when falling in love, it is perfect for the type of relationship you want to have.

You have been known to give of yourself too much. Your generous nature tapered back can help you to find that balance that has thrown other relationships off course in the past.

Gemini

You are at a place where reflecting on the past is productive. You don't want to get caught up in what you can't change, but you can learn and grow from the experiences life has recently taught you.

This way, when you do fall in love again, you'll not only be ready, but you'll be able to make good on what you've learned from having your heartbroken.

Cancer

The love of a good friend can be the rock that holds your emotions together.

Your emotions are still raw from the last few days, but knowing you have someone in your corner holding your hand can help you to feel safe and secure, especially when you're healing and learning to love once again.

Leo

You may not say it aloud but you love it when your mate finds you attractive and lets the world know how proud they are to be with you. You have a strong desire to feel esteemed and in high regard with your mate.

You may find it desirable for your partner to make it official on their social media that you're a team. If you feel like you're not in the limelight with the person you love, it can have you wondering what the future holds.

Virgo

You hold strong opinions about what love is supposed to be like. So, when you discover that your mate does not view the world in the same way you do it can throw you for a loop. Perhaps, you may feel insecure knowing that you're not on the same page.

But, these moments are intended to help you grow into a love that withstands the test of time. You learn to accept your partner for where they are, and also for who you are, and in turn, trust the process and the strength of your relationship.

Libra

Once you've shared your secrets and let someone enter your world, everything changes. You are learning to give yourself openly and without hesitation.

This is such a beautiful thing, Libra. And, even though you're taking a risk of getting hurt, you are also letting yourself be brave enough not to miss out on creating the type of love you've always wanted.

Scorpio

When you want to draw closer to your partner but it feels like they are pulling away, it can cause all sorts of thoughts and emotions to erupt in your heart.

There will be days in your relationship when you and your partner simply need space. Space can be such a good thing when your desire to grow fonder and more in love with each other.

Sagittarius

The thing that you have come to realize is that if love can't be rooted in honesty or truth, you don't want to have any part of it. So, you're heading to a place where you need your partner to be transparent.

You are ready to hear things, even when they aren't always the easiest to address. You are looking for the type of love that isn't necessarily easy but is one that lasts because it's real.

Capricorn

You don't always show that you're a sentimental person, but you have been holding back how much you adore the good things that come with a lasting relationship — the hugs, holding hands, and walking while talking about your day.

You have a romantic mindset and are simply waiting for the universe to send you the person who is your perfect match.

Aquarius

Everyone has a dream when it comes to family. They want to get along and to know each other better.

People have viewed you as the rebellious type, and so when your parents or relatives don't seem to like or accept your significant other, it may not surprise you. However, try not to be insensitive to how this makes your partner feel.

Pisces

You have to speak your mind and say what you know needs to be said so when you have concerns about money and finances, it's important for you to speak your mind.

Money talks are some of the toughest chats to have, but if you go into it optimistically and hope to remain on the same team, things can improve and be worked on, together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.