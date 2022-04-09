The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, April 10, 2022

Today you will start to dig your heels in a bit about those things that really matter to you. If you're a Taurus, Scorpio, or an Aries, then this is great news for you on April 10, 2022 because you have the best horoscopes of all.

Mercury the planet that rules and governs how you think and communicate will be moving into earthy and stubborn Taurus which means that you will be less persuaded by others to change your mind.

This can often become a more challenging transit but today Mercury is also in a beneficial connection with Pluto which will help you recognize the power plays or manipulation by others deepening the importance of your own beliefs. The universe is also working in a perfect sequence, giving you exactly what it is you need.

On your current path, you are going to be challenged by many people who may not agree with what you know you need to do for yourself.

If you are always letting yourself, be persuaded by others then you are never going to be living your truth, and right now that is exactly what you need to do.

You are only a couple of days away now from the once-in-a-lifetime Neptune Jupiter embrace in Pisces which will be affecting the rest of the year and helping you see the bigger picture. Now is the time to embrace Mercury in Taurus and recognize what is worth being stubborn on.

Stubbornness is often seen as being inflexible, but in certain matters that are exactly what you need to be to follow the path of your own soul. Reflect on what truly fills you up, what sets your heart on fire and makes you feel alive.

And then do not let anyone tell you that you are wrong for finally understanding not just who you are, but what kind of life you are meant to live.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Sunday, April 10, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is your time to shine. Even though others might say that your stubbornness is something that can get you into trouble, it is also one of your strengths. It is not your job to make people feel better about your feelings or decisions.

This is often what you struggle with the most when you are speaking your mind. But today’s energy frees you from all of that and allows you to release the burden of the feelings of others. Be prepared to feel more confident and to find the words that you may struggle with at times.

Others may be just as determined as you are feeling but if you stick to what is true and not simply to what you are afraid to change, then this period will be an incredible one of growth and accomplishment.

As you embrace the energy that today brings you to think about what truths you have that are just laying underneath your surface or simmering in your subconscious.

Part of this is not you sticking to what you believe in but also speaking about things that you may normally keep to yourself. Allow yourself to be bold to truly be your authentic self.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury shifting into Taurus activates your relationships which means that you can find yourself having more conversations around commitments, needs, and even the stability of a connection.

You should be able to freely express what it is you truly need and want around this time without letting the lens of will you receive become the filter. As emotionally deep as you are, self-worthiness is often something that you truly must learn to embody over time.

Once you do, however, then you become more balanced with the Taurus energy that does not budge once that boundary has been set. Part of this is the work that the eclipse cycle in your sign and Taurus will be working through until 2023, so there is some time here to truly put it all into practice.

But Mercury’s shift really starts to put things into perspective about what is possible and what is not. Because there is a brief connection between Mercury and Pluto you could also find yourself speaking or even receiving some deep truths around this time that have previously been hidden.

Take everything as it comes and remember it is all for a greater good even if you do not yet fully understand.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As Mercury shifts out of your zodiac sign, you are going to start to feel more secure in your path forward. In Aries, it was all systems go and you were feeling incredibly motivated to move forward but it did not necessarily mean you believed it was possible.

Now though, with this shift, you will be seeing enough of what has happened in the last few weeks that you are going to feel like this new path or beginning you are on is one that is not fleeting.

You should feel more relaxed about your next steps instead of being so urgent.

But it also means that because you are seeing that it is possible you will become more rigid in your follow-through. It may be a matter of others trusting that you have everyone’s best interest at heart even if they have their own feelings about the process.

This is a time not only of feeling more secure with where you are headed but also about knowing that you are able to see a bigger picture than others just do not.

Try not to doubt yourself as you move through the energy of today as those around you may try to plant seeds of doubt, but it is up to you to be strong and not give up on the vision you see, even if you are the only one that sees it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.