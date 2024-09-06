Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 7, 2024 — The Sun Opposes Saturn Retrograde

As the Virgo Sun opposes retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Saturday, September 7, our love horoscopes remind us that it’s crucial to remain aware of how your inner world affects your romantic life. Try to be mindful of your worth, practice affirmations, and observe how love is showing up, rather than trying to stick to any previous ideals or plans.

The more you know you are worthy of the love you’ve always wanted, the easier it is to surrender to it and enjoy each beautiful moment that arises. Let's see what today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday.

The September 7, 2024 love horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries

It’s okay if you feel some anxiety and darker themes of the past resurface today, dear Aries. It doesn’t mean that you haven’t grown, or that you aren’t ready for the love that you desire, but it may mean you are being tested.

Instead of listening to this wounded part of yourself that is having you question your worthiness, try to reaffirm how deserving you are and take a step forward, even if it’s simply texting that person, you can’t stop thinking of, making a stand and pursuing what you want will go a long way in changing your current energy.

Taurus

You may find yourself more preoccupied with practical matters today other than romance, Taurus. This isn’t about sliding backward or forgetting the importance of being in the moment but instead about reflecting on the balance you are creating in your life.

You may find it’s more romantic today to talk about some practical plans for the future, even if it’s only officially getting that first date in the books. Just don’t forget you don’t need to choose between practicality and romance, but instead, you can find the balance between the two that works best for you.

Gemini

You may have to take time to refocus your energy on what matters most to you, dear Gemini. Pay close attention to the time you invest in your career versus what it feels like you are putting into your relationship.

If you had hoped to get some work done this weekend, you may want to rethink that or at least do it around some planned quality time with your partner. Don’t abandon your relationship today just because of what it feels like you want to do in your career, and instead, try to keep your priorities true to your heart.

Cancer

Just because you can’t envision how it will all turn out doesn’t mean it’s not worthwhile to try still to plan for your dreams, Cancer. Today is all about embracing the dreams you have for your romantic life, but also starting to prepare for what you hope to manifest in your life.

Whether this has to do with a new relationship, the future of your connection, or a trip you’ve been hoping to plan, take the lead and try to work out the next step. You don’t need to have it all figured out, but preparing for your dreams is what allows them to come true.

Leo

You may be feeling especially blocked today, dear Leo, about a specific connection. While you could be more pessimistic than usual about a connection working or how fulfilled you are feeling, it doesn’t mean this relationship is doomed. You might need to reflect on whether you’re using old standards to judge this relationship instead of remembering what it is that you’ve learned about yourself and love.

Hold off on making important decisions and try to see your partner for who they truly are, and how they are trying to love you.

Virgo

Part of enjoying this phase of your romantic life, Virgo, is not forgetting that it’s what you’ve been working to achieve. It may feel like you have actually manifested so many of your romantic dreams that you’re unsure what to focus on now.

This is not a problem; instead, it is part of learning to receive and allow matters of love to be good. There doesn’t always need to be some big goal to accomplish, so if today all that you do is enjoy coffee with your partner or talk through where to go to dinner, know it is enough.

Libra

You might now be feeling overly social today, Libra, but it doesn’t mean that there won’t be opportunities for love. Instead of pushing through this current energy and forcing yourself to go out or attend those social gatherings, let your partner know that what you’re craving is a private night together.

Of course, if you need your alone time, then honor that, but it’s also okay to share that space with someone you love, knowing that time together may be more of what you need today.

Scorpio

It’s OK to surprise yourself at times, dear Scorpio. Just because you are skilled at always trying to figure out how you feel and listening to your truth doesn’t mean there won’t be surprise moments.

You may benefit from breaking free from routines today or leaving your comfort zone. Whether it’s an impromptu day trip or signing back up for a dating app, let yourself embrace newness and excitement if it wasn’t originally on the schedule for the day.

Sagittarius

Your partner needs your presence, Sagittarius. Understandably, you’ve been busy lately and have been required to focus on other matters, but it has affected your relationship. Even if it’s not something you’ve been aware of, you may need to cancel some other plans and instead ask your partner how they want to spend the day together.

Your partner and your relationship require you to check in so that you can create the emotional reconnection you both need.

Capricorn

If today feels more challenging, Capricorn, try to see that everything is happening how it’s meant to. You may need to be very aware of how you communicate with your partner today and ensure you’re not slipping back into old ways.

This would look like less transparency, vulnerability or being too controlling in what you think is best for the relationship. The more you are aware of the words you express, the better you can continue progressing in this relationship.

Aquarius

The key to positive transformation in your romantic life, Aquarius, is being able to choose what you most deserve. You may question whether you deserve a particular step in your relationship, or how great a new love interest seems.

While this does bring changes to your life, it also holds an enormous potential for growth. Try to honor your worthiness for these changes, and that great love you’ve been dreaming of.

Pisces

Sweet Pisces, it’s okay to feel triggered at times in your relationship, but you can’t let it stop you from receiving the love that is meant for you. What surfaces today is simply a reminder of how far you’ve come, and all that you’ve previously learned.

The fears and anxiety aren’t needed in this new connection, but you may have to talk through these feelings with your partner. You don’t need to pretend you are fine because this love in your life doesn’t want you only when you’re perfect – but instead, just as you are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.