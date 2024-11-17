Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 18 — It's Pluto's Last Day In Capricorn

For the love horoscopes on Monday, November 18, we have retrograde Neptune in Pisces aligning with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing truth in relationships for each zodiac sign. Before Pluto leaves this earth sign for the rest of your life, let go of the veil of avoidance, embrace the truth, and realize there is nothing to fear by challenging the status quo and your beliefs.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces helps you understand your illusions or wounds regarding yourself and your romantic life. During this planet’s retrograde journey, you can see the truth more readily, which means you will be challenged to change your perception, views and actions toward achieving your romantic dreams.

As retrograde Neptune aligns with Pluto on its last day in Capricorn, you may be able to make sense of events and themes since 2008.

You're ready for a change. Realize that the love you dream of depends on embracing the truth. On Pluto’s last day in Capricorn, reflect on what structures or beliefs you’ve let crumble over the years and how your authentic desires have risen to the surface.

Let yourself acknowledge that if you aren’t where you hope to be, you are no longer where you were, so celebrate the process — and don’t be afraid to change your life once and for all. Based on Monday's astrology forecast for love and relationships, here's what to expect.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 18, 2024:

Aries

It doesn’t matter what the rest of the world is doing, Aries, but only what feels right for you. To utilize this perspective in your romantic life, you must also remember the importance of self-validation.

You can’t make romantic decisions based on what everyone else thinks but only on what resonates with your soul. Step into your true value, remember who you are, and let yourself have the love that feels good regardless of how it may look to others.

Taurus

There is no life that you have to live, Taurus. No matter how it might seem that there are certain obligations or requirements for how to live life, the reality is that you have always been free to follow your heart.

You first needed to prioritize yourself above what you felt you had to or should do. Use this energy to reflect on how much you’ve been able to honor your truth and the shifts in how you look at life.

Let yourself become an explorer, Taurus, not just in all possible but in the love you’ve always secretly craved.

Gemini

The only right relationship is the one that resonates with your soul, Gemini. But to manifest that, you also need to let go of the ideals and conditioning to create that perfect relationship.

You are no longer who you used to be, but you need to stop and give yourself credit for that fact so that you can hear your soul's voice. Don’t underestimate any need or dream you have; instead, simply let yourself love and see where it takes you.

Cancer

This is a profound shift in your life, Cancer, one that you will never have to go through again in this lifetime. Hold space for yourself, focus on caring for yourself, or create a moment of reflection for the chapter of your life that you are closing out.

Reflect on the rules of love you once followed and how that has shifted over time as you realized what was important and what your non-negotiables were for romance. Just give yourself space to see everything clearly and focus on loving yourself, which will help you attract the newness and beginnings you’ve been dreaming of.

Leo

You really can live your life however you wish, sweet Leo. Any idea or belief that you were limited somehow was solely related to a wound or conditioning you were still subscribing to.

Give yourself time to reflect on the changes you’ve made since 2008 and how confident you are in yourself. Hold space for the process and let yourself see how far you’ve come.

This will be the final piece in your healing journey and allow you to truly feel that you have created the love you want and now know who you truly are.

Virgo

Nothing ever is resolved by ignoring it, Virgo. No matter how much you wanted a nice, simple little life, it seemed the universe had other plans for you. But, despite your hesitancy to accept the truth, you ultimately have risen to the challenge and finally feel brave enough to say what you want.

Reflect on how your beliefs concerning love and marriage have shifted over recent years, noticing where you surrendered and where you allowed your perspectives to change. The past is gone, Virgo, so now it’s time for you to focus on what you do want rather than concern yourself with what you don’t.

Libra

You are wrapping up a significant healing journey, dear Libra. This healing was centered around your generational trauma and childhood wounds. However, it may have involved your relationship with your father or a male figure during your upbringing. In this space, you’ve become aware of the patterns you’ve engaged in and what you need to give yourself.

This shift may bring about some major changes in your life, but for now, it’s enough to feel grateful that you finally see the truth and, with that, the readiness to embrace it.

Scorpio

Your words carry immense weight, Scorpio, but often, they can also be all that goes unsaid, which can affect your life most significantly. As an important learning phase comes to a close, reflect on how your internal thought process and communication style have hopefully shifted over recent years.

This should have led to you being accepting, honest, transparent, and healing any anxious attachment so that you can show up securely for conversations, especially those related to love. You have learned that the most important conversations you will ever have are those with yourself because it will always determine your connections with others.

Sagittarius

It has been a long journey, Sagittarius, but you’ve finally made it. This era of your life has involved healing and learning, but it has all revolved around genuinely understanding what you deserve — and the value of love in your life.

Although you should have seen significant financial developments, this period was also about realizing that besides yourself, the most valuable part of your life will be found in your connections with others and relationships. Use today to make any amends or start rebuilding what is most important to you and don’t forget, you do deserve it.

Capricorn

It’s time to breathe easy, Capricorn, because that phase of hardships, challenges and endless growth is finally ending. Pluto, moving through your earth sign since 2008, has brought about tremendous growth, but it hasn’t been easy. It’s OK to admit that, but it’s equally important to realize it’s over.

Spend some time with yourself as you reflect on how your path of growth has changed how you show up for love and set some intentions for what you would like to do in your romantic life in the coming months. Trust in your growth, Capricorn, and let yourself start showing up to receive the love that you have always deserved.

Aquarius

The long internal process of healing that has hurt the most is finally over, dear Aquarius. But you may need some time to let yourself come back to and embrace the present moment. You’ve been on a deep dive into your subconscious and, because of that, have been focused on healing all that you have encountered in your past.

Create a moment to journal about your healing and what you’ve come to realize you want to manifest in your future. Open to your partner in new ways and let yourself receive greater love without worrying it is or will become anything like what you experienced in the past.

Pisces

Who you surround yourself with makes all the difference, sweet Pisces. Rather than thinking that you must or must do anything, you’ve been on a path to discovering what soul connections feel like and, because of that, understanding what you need from a relationship.

You may have lost some important friendships or romantic relationships since 2008, but try to let yourself trust that anything that was removed from your life was only for a higher benefit. And now that you are emerging, you are ready not just to follow your heart but your soul as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.