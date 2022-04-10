The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, April 11, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 11, 2022.

Today will be an eventful day in your relationships with the Sun in Aries and the Moon in Leo.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Aries

You have a great, big heart, Aries, and when you find yourself in a position to judge someone, you may decide to forgive and let go of the matter instead.

You place value on relationships in ways that you haven't before. This can be because of your newfound belief that everyone is on a journey and we all need to move in our own time.

Taurus

Love and friendship come together for you, Taurus.

You have a warm nature to you, and when you encounter the darker side of a friend there's a part of you that could easily turn your back and walk away.

But instead, you bravely face the problems head-on and encourage them to rise above.

Gemini

Love is an adventure, Gemini. Your work is cut out for you today, and you may even feel out of your league when it comes to figuring out how to handle a problem you face.

You may decide it's better for you to take hold of your own freedom and allow the one you have your sight's on to care for their own problems without getting in the way.

Cancer

Cancer, are you looking for your soulmate. You may have found your other half, but not in a romantic relationship. Instead, your partner can be found in a friendship that allows you to laugh, cry, and be yourself in the most authentic way.

Leo

Leo, show your compassion to someone. It's difficult to be empathetic and kind to someone who has hurt you and left you feeling vulnerable.

However, being the type of person who is able to release your right to withhold love and care for a person instead speaks so much about the caliber of person you are, and you are one class act!

Virgo

Virgo, it's your heart that loves in purity that makes you hard to forget. You have a beautiful way of finding the simple joys in life. You see the future without holding on to the past.

You are able to make amazing changes in your relationship because of how you're able to care for people who don't always feel like they deserve your love.

Libra

Libra, be in harmony with yourself. You have the entire universe conspiring to show up for you and to help you enjoy all that life and love have to offer.

All you have to do is simply stay fully present in the moment and indulge yourself in the little things that bring happiness into your life.

Scorpio

Scorpio, trust your intuition. You have a lot of insight into a matter, and it comes from a place where experience and life have taught you through hardships.

To others, this can come across as a heavy seriousness in you, but. you know that you are the only person responsible for your choices. And, you're going to take them seriously, especially when it comes to love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, hope is restored in your love life. At first, you may have thought it might be better to quit and walk away from a relationship.

But, with much thought and consideration, you could be giving a person another try, just because you don't want to miss out on the love if they are sincere in their apology.

Capricorn

Capricorn, let go and allow the process to happen naturally. Love is something you can't manipulate to get.

If you try to do things to make someone love or want you, there's a greater chance that your union will end and leave you brokenhearted.

Better to know the truth now and to see if a person chooses to be with you in the same way you pick them.

Aquarius

Aquarius, be centered in love. You are learning to let go of the false beliefs, teachers, and experiences you've held on to in the past from others who promised you things but didn't deliver.

You are learning to let yourself lean on the essence of love and to be strong in the faith you have within your own heart. Your love finds a way to be reborn.

Pisces

Love is peace. Pisces, hold on to the belief that good things come to those who wait.

As you patiently wait for the love that you've hoped for your whole life, the universe intends to work on your heart and bring you to a place of healing, wholeness, and complete joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.