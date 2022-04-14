Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Friday, April 15, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 15, 2022.

We are waiting for something to happen in our love lives and also in astrology.

Today's Moon is not saying much, and Venus is at a place where she's ready for change.

Venus is at a critical degree as she's soon to be joined by Mars, who affects the way you love, has recently entered the sign of Pisces.

Things can happen after this Full Moon in Libra arrives, and it will reveal certain things that we need to know in the area of love.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Aries

Aries, the dust has settled, and now you may feel angry towards someone you once loved. This can be a surprise to you, as the emotions come out from nowhere. But, it's time to purge your hurt and resentment so you can return to love.

Taurus

Taurus, a spark may come out of nowhere for a friend. You don't necessarily need to take any actions, but the fact that you have feelings signifies that your heart is ready to love.

Gemini

Gemini, hurt feelings may leave you confused and bewildered. You have the opportunity to process the way you feel and not ignore what you're going through. Because choosing to pretend something bad didn't happen will only be lying to yourself.

Cancer

Cancer, your opinions about someone may be challenged. The truth is you may not know someone as well as you once thought, and this can be scary to you. However, it's important for you to see a person for who they really are.

Leo

Leo, people can be greedy and mean-spirited when they feel like you have something they want but refuse to give it to them. It's not necessarily fair, but important to keep certain details about your life to yourself for the purpose of protection from jealousy.

Virgo

Virgo, you won't always get along with your partner. Although today you may wonder why you ever fell in love, the truth is your person is a mirror helping you understand everything you need to know about yourself. So, when you can't change them, ask how you can be better for yourself.

Libra

Libra, cleaning and organizing may be the cheapest form of therapy you need. When your time is spent waiting for someone to make a decision, it can be frustrating, so use your spare time wisely by putting things in order for yourself. It's a great excuse to get some spring cleaning done.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it's fun to break up and make up when your relationship is tested. It can be a wonderful feeling to find yourself back in the arms of the one you love; just remember that you both have feelings, and it's important to respect them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, families fight; that's what they do, but they also love. Your relatives may not be able to agree, and this can feel dividing, but think about all the times you've been able to come together and help each other during your worst times. Let that carry you through these difficult moments when it feels like everyone is talking, but no one is listening.

Capricorn

Capricorn, communication is so important, but if you are unable to break through the silence and a person refuses to answer your text or speak with you, there's really nothing you didn't do; have self-respect and take care of yourself. Eventually, this person will come back around.

Aquarius

Aquarius, money arguments may come up, and you may feel like you're never going to agree on anything. Perhaps coming to a place where you can focus on the facts and not become emotionally charged will help. Think about how to approach it from a logical point of view.

Pisces

Pisces, even you can be a little selfish at times. It's better just to admit that you want to have your needs met too, and that you're tired of compromising areas of your life that make you feel like you're missing out. It's better to be honest and tell the truth. The person who really loves you will understand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.