4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Beginning With The New Moon In Aquarius On January 29

On January 29, 2025, the New Moon in Aquarius opens the door to new inspiration and connections, helping four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. The Moon here feels beautiful and energetic, helping us craft our path with more confidence.

This New Moon's relationship with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, makes this an expansive period that will restore some faith in us all. We're more receptive to creating a new story for ourselves with Pluto, also in innovative Aquarius, representing an element of courage and new beginnings.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs enter a powerful new era beginning with the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This moon phase is an illuminating reminder that you deserve protection, love, and healing. The New Moon in your sign brings forth an expansive journey for the next six months as you begin believing in your potential and allowing love to light your world. You are finding your throne during this period and are willing to share the moment with someone worthy of you.

Advertisement

Jupiter in Gemini is making a trine to your sign, soothing your communication and evolving how you share your love. The energy will highlight how well you work with others and what you are willing to learn from them. Taking on the role of student and/or teacher may also be part of the journey. After all, Jupiter is helping air signs absorb as much information as possible and share it with others.

Your learning journey is intensified during this period. However, you are also reminded to pay attention to how well you are caring for yourself. Prioritize your needs and set boundaries with your time. While you may be inspired to take on the world, you are reminded to take things slow when needed.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Concentrating on what you desire becomes easier with the New Moon in Aquarius revealing your opportunities. Of course, doing the work is necessary during this time, since this Saturn-ruled New Moon demands your concentration and patience. If you have neglected your duties, this transit will push you to find a new method that can allow you to keep up. Try not to feel discouraged if you are given more responsibilities and take on a new role.

Now that Mars is in Cancer, you can easily conjure up potent ideas that allow you to excel in your field of work. If you are in school, you may find a subject that inspires you as you're motivated to learn more.

During this period, recognizing the people who care for you will be essential, since they give you strength and will encourage you through the next six months. The New Moon in Aquarius is helping you appreciate the people that matter and show them how much you care about them.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Finding that passion and romantic energy in your life feels quite intense with the New Moon making an opposition to your sign. Pluto is also in the mix intensifying your connections as it receives some attention from Jupiter.

Another element here is Venus in Pisces, ready to station retrograde in the next several weeks, bringing relationships from the past to light. If you're having a hard time letting go of those memories, this New Moon is the catalyst for moving on. While you may reminisce over those memories from older relationships, discovering the positive aspects of those experiences will allow you to feel more optimistic about matters of love.

Advertisement

The Moon can make you feel quite emotional with Pluto also in the same sign, adding a layer of intensity. Nevertheless, it's a victorious period when you can forgive and heal.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Balancing your emotions during this period will work in your favor. This New Moon is a reminder that it is fine to share those vulnerable moments with people you cherish and care about deeply.

The New Moon in Aquarius also brings forth the concept of power, helping you to adjust to Pluto's square to your sign. You are given stronger armor during this time and are seeing yourself evolve. Take pride in who you are and don’t forget those moments and obstacles you faced in the past because they have made you the warrior you are.

This lunation also calls for learning more about your family history. Your curious nature is awakened, allowing you to dig through the treasure trove you discover. The transit will also put into perspective the close relationships you have not only with family but friends.

Advertisement

This is an adjustment period when you learn to share more parts of yourself and be more vulnerable and accessible to others. The New Moon will shift your relationship dynamics and allow you to see yourself and others in a new light.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.