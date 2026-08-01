How Life Gets Better For Your Zodiac Sign When Venus Enters Libra The Week Of August 3 - 9

Life is getting a lot better for every zodiac sign during the week of August 3 to 9, 2026. Venus, the planet of love, enters Libra on Thursday, bringing a powerful energy shift.

Venus rules Libra, so this transit feels like a homecoming of sorts. It brings balance to our lives and improves our relationships. Meanwhile, the Aries Moon at the start of the week kickstarts our ambitions and plans. Then the Taurus Moon boosts our confidence and encourages us to prioritize self-care. Before the week ends, the Cancer Moon helps us become more empathetic.

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Aries

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This week, Aries, there is a lot of movement in your relationship sector as Venus in Libra takes control. Whether you are single or not, this transit brings lessons, especially as Venus connects with Pluto and Saturn

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What happens now sets the tone for what you can expect in the next several months. Your friendships and connections are beginning to change. Leo season is showing you who in your life has your back and who does not.

Taurus

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Expect a personal transformation this week, Taurus, with Venus, your ruler, entering Libra. This transit brings a healing energy to previous connections. You may be pushed to contemplate and focus on the past. You are meant to learn from it and close chapters.

Pluto aspecting Venus allows you to see how your professional goals have evolved in the last year. Leo season reminds you that there is still room for growth and that the sky’s the limit.

Gemini

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The Moon in Aries at the start of the week has you focused on your goals and the steps you need to take to achieve them. Prepare to receive a plethora of new ideas now that Mercury is supporting you.

You may also have a desire to travel and see the world when Venus enters Libra, showing you the potential that awaits. Prepare to protect your boundaries, Gemini, and be honest about what you seek in the realm of love. Leo season has you going after what you want without fear.

Cancer

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This week, the grounding energy of Venus in Libra opens doors for you, Cancer. This energy pushes you to build upon your foundation or water the seeds you already planted.

As we enter this eclipse season, you will see your career and daily routines transform. Patience is needed as the changes that await could bring challenges. However, it is a rewarding experience overall, as you learn a lot. This is a moment for you to see what works for you and what does not.

Leo

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Because the Sun and Jupiter are currently in your sign, Leo, you get to see the world through a new lens. The Moon and Neptune in Aries activate your imaginative side and awaken new creative ideas.

Venus in Libra pushes you to connect with your words. This energy shows you how to be more confident with your self-expression. You may be surprised by what you can accomplish during this time, especially when the Moon moves into Gemini on Friday.

Virgo

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This week, you are motivated to expand your finances, Virgo. Mercury in Cancer continues to bring a flurry of ideas that are thrilling as you put these plans in motion.

Eclipse season is showing you the value of patience and research. What you are learning now will help catapult your finances in the future. This might also make you reflect on your accomplishments over the last six months.

Libra

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Venus, your ruler, is entering your sign this week, Libra, bringing new romantic stories into your life. Yet, before you can dive in and really experience this love, you must release the stories from your past.

However, with Saturn opposing your sign, themes of independence and self-worth also arise. Prepare to see your ideology change. This moment shows you how to redefine what love means for you now that Venus is squaring off with Pluto.

Scorpio

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Now that Venus is in Libra, being more methodical works in your favor. This transit activates your partnership sector, pointing to any clues or stories you may have ignored.

Relationships from the past make a reappearance. This time, though, Jupiter in Leo gives you the strength to move forward and not get caught up in drama that might keep you stuck. New beginnings are possible as Venus connects with Pluto in Aquarius, showing you the opportunities you have to create.

Sagittarius

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Venus in Libra is bringing new energy to your friendship circles, Sagittarius. Eclipse season is already here, so transformation is inevitable. It's time to cut those existing toxic connections out of your life.

During this Venus transit, prepare to meet new people and take on the role of mentor or leader. Venus is showing others what a hard worker you are. It also makes superiors recognize the work you do.

Capricorn

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Venus in Libra makes you more magnetic, Capricorn. This energy has others seeing you in a very positive light for the next several weeks.

If Saturn in Aries has made you too standoffish or cold, this period can bring a calming energy and make you more diplomatic. During this lovely period, you are becoming more compassionate and caring with friends and colleagues.

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Aquarius

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Your home life is about to transform, Aquarius. This week, expect to work with family or your partner on home improvement projects. The creative energy of this Leo season makes it a thrilling time to switch up your home decor and beautify your workspace.

The Moon in Gemini on Friday makes you more cognizant of the comforts you want surrounding you. This energy will continue for the next several weeks.

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Pisces

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You've been wanting a fresh start, Pisces, and Venus in Libra delivers. This energy shows you where and how to move forward.

You may do some short-distance traveling this week, as you explore neighboring cities or your own community. The Moon in Taurus makes you excited to visit local restaurants and museums. Make an effort to relax this week, as you really need to recharge.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.