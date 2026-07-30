Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 3 - 9

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from August 3 to 9, 2026. This week, they are learning what they are worth.

On August 3, Chiron stations retrograde in Taurus, beginning a profound phase of healing your self-worth. This is one of the most pivotal lessons of the universe. This transit helps you accept that you deserve success and abundance. Once you believe that, anything is possible.

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1. Aries

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You have always been worthy, Aries. As Chiron begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 3, it’s time for you to reflect on your inner narrative and start practicing positive affirmations. This transit is a chance for you to truly learn that you deserve a financially abundant and stable life.

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Chiron retrograde teaches you that you are worthy of stability and long-term success. This is not a season of highs and lows. Instead, this is a steady stream of wealth that helps you feel worthy of all that is abundant and beautiful. While this energy provides a turning point in your finances, it’s also about how you feel about yourself and life. What you do during this period will ripple out, allowing you to truly feel in your soul that you have always been worthy.

2. Virgo

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Abundance is best when it’s shared, Virgo. On August 6, Venus shifts into Libra, encouraging you to reflect on your partnerships and shared assets. Venus is the planet of wealth and abundance, and in Libra, it helps you make positive connections that bring you closer to success.

However, Venus will also be stationing retrograde this year, so what you begin this week won’t truly come to fruition until November. Patience is required, but it will pay off. From now until later this year, past opportunities for financial partnerships or investments return. Try not to get disheartened if career or financial matters move slowly during this period. Trust that everything that occurs, including any delays, does so for a reason.

3. Cancer

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Be ready to seize opportunities for success, Cancer. On August 9, Mercury moves into Leo, where it will remain through August 25. The planet of communication is joining Jupiter in this fire sign to bring immense luck and success into your life. In Leo, Mercury helps attract financial offers and even new career opportunities. This ultimately helps you embrace the expansive energy of Jupiter. You are quickly moving towards your most abundant and luckiest life.

Mercury in Leo isn’t just about what arrives but what you do after, too. While you can expect to receive new offers and opportunities, you must be sure that you’re taking initiative. After all, Leo is a fire sign that represents taking action. Don’t be afraid to go after what you want or to take a risk in your career. This energy is all about rising up and making bold moves. You must be ready to not just talk about what you dream of, but actually take the steps to go after it.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.