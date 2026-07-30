The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 3 - 9

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from August 3 to 9, 2026, you are beginning to see that you deserve more than you've been settling for.

Chiron begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 3, healing your self-worth. This is a divine wake-up call, and it allows time to establish a new standard for what you will and will not accept. Venus enters Libra on August 6, bringing luck and abundance through important partnerships. If you need a little extra courage to reach out to those in your life, Mercury’s entrance into Leo on August 9 brings you just that.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, August 7

You have everything you need to succeed, Aries. On August 7, the Leo Sun trines retrograde Saturn in Aries, helping you choose joy. While you’re accustomed to fighting and working for everything you receive, you are entering a chapter of greater ease. This comes down to knowing what is meant for you versus what isn’t.

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Let yourself believe that success and luck don’t have to be fought for, but can be easily attracted. You deserve to know what success feels like, and also enjoy the journey along the way.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, August 3

This is your chance to do things differently, Taurus. On August 3, Chiron begins its retrograde in Taurus, helping you understand where you’ve been settling in your life. This energy may also help to awaken a new level of authenticity within yourself.

Instead of feeling like you need to be someone that others want you to be, this is your chance to truly be yourself. As you do, it changes how you interact with others and the opportunities you take. One small shift in how you see yourself affects everything else.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, August 6

Make your life beautiful, Gemini. Venus moves into Libra on August 6, reminding you that life is meant to be enjoyed. While this energy positively impacts your partnerships and romantic relationships, it’s also about you realizing what is most important.

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Your focus is shifting away from work and getting ahead in your career. Now, you're thinking about what it means to achieve success in your personal life. While this prioritizes your romantic and personal relationships, it’s also about understanding what you need to be happy. Make your life what you’ve always wished for.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, August 7

On August 7, the Leo Sun trines retrograde Saturn in Aries, bringing about a financial boost through your career efforts. This isn’t necessarily about what you are currently doing but what you have done in the past. It also emphasizes passive income opportunities as you realize that being lucky or successful isn’t necessarily about doing more.

You have invested so much in yourself and in creating a career that brings purpose and meaning to your life. Now, Cancer, is when you finally start to see and feel the results of your efforts.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, August 9

Speak up and create the life you want to live, Leo. Mercury moves into your sign on August 9, where it will remain through August 25. This energy is all about how you express yourself to the world. New opportunities may cross your path during this phase, and it’s also about you going after what you want.

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Be sure you are focusing on what is truly important to you versus just flexing your ego or doing it all for show. You must recognize the difference between being authentic and striving for external validation. This is crucial in this new chapter of manifesting your dreams.

Virgo

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Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 5

Make the peace you need, Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus rises on August 5, helping you create the peace you need to move forward. Peace isn’t something that just happens, but that you are able to cultivate for yourself. Whether this involves closure or forgiving what happened in the past, you are guided to make peace with all that has led to this moment.

You are beginning an exciting new chapter that will bring in greater luck and adventure into your life. But first, you have to be sure you’re not holding onto guilt because it took you this long to realize what you actually deserve.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, August 6

You can attract anything you dream of, Libra. On August 6, Venus moves into your zodiac sign, changing how you see yourself and helping you harness the power of attraction.

Venus in Libra always helps attract what and who is meant for you. However, with an upcoming Venus retrograde, you’re also being asked to focus on yourself and reflect on whether you actually are giving yourself the credit you deserve. You don’t have to rush through this period or succumb to pressure. This journey is meant to help you see all that is possible by leading with your heart.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, August 9

Don’t be afraid of change, Scorpio. As Mercury moves into Leo on August 9, prepare for an exciting and lucky turn of events in your career. This energy is intensified as Jupiter is also in Leo, helping to bring you luck, abundance, wealth, and recognition. Yet, it may also bring changes that you’re not yet comfortable with.

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Be sure that you are remaining open. You may get a promotion or be asked to relocate for a new job. Whatever happens, you mustn’t be afraid of change if you want to achieve the luck and success that is meant for you.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, August 7

Don’t be so hard on yourself, Sagittarius. It’s normal to go backwards before you finally move ahead, especially when it comes to romantic matters. On August 7, the Leo Sun trines retrograde Saturn in Aries, bringing an opportunity to do better and to set yourself free from the past.

The Leo Sun makes anything possible and has you dreaming of traveling or an exciting new beginning. But Saturn retrograde is helping you finally see what has been stopping you from achieving all you desire. It’s not just about a lover or your family, but your own dedication to your dreams. Stop being hard on yourself and finally do whatever is necessary to move forward.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, August 6

You, Capricorn, are the zodiac sign most associated with a strong career focus and drive for success. This is the area of your life that feels the most comfortable. You have a very studious, determined way to approach career matters. You work hard, and you never give up.

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Yet, as Venus moves into Libra on August 6, you are reminded to slow down and to let what you’ve already done work for you. Believe that success can be easy. Let everything you want arrive knowing you deserve it and so much more.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, August 5

Let go of what isn’t working, Aquarius. Sometimes luck can only be found when you let go of what you no longer need or what you’ve outgrown. On August 5, the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus rises, helping you grow beyond what has become too comfortable.

This energy is about releasing any stubbornness involving how you thought your life would look. While dedication to your dreams is important, you must also be flexible. This energy also helps release any family relationships that have come to feel binding. You deserve a full life, but you must make sure you’re not limiting what is actually possible.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, August 6

Seek harmony in all you do, Pisces. Venus enters Libra on August 6, initiating a period of increased wealth and harmony in your life. This energy brings about a focus on shared resources and business partnerships.

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While Venus will be retrograde later in the year, this period is primarily about you achieving the emotional and financial stability you’ve always desired. You deserve this, and while some moments may be bittersweet, that doesn’t mean that you won’t have gratitude for the process. Just continue to focus on what it means to live a harmonious life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.