3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck The Week Of August 3 - 9

Good luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs from August 3 to 9, 2026. This is the week to believe in yourself and your dreams, knowing you deserve to live your best life.

Chiron begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 3, helping you embrace your inner truth and improve your self-worth. As Venus moves into Libra on August 6, you are focusing on the partnerships that help change your life and manifest greater abundance. You are learning that you deserve to be supported. This realization makes all the difference as Mercury shifts into Leo on August 9.

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1. Virgo

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As Chiron stations retrograde in Taurus on August 3, it propels you on an inner journey to reflect on what you actually deserve. This involves you receiving a much-needed wake-up call from the universe about where you’ve been settling for less. While this may feel daunting, you have to understand that everything is happening for your greatest good.

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Chiron will be retrograde in Taurus through September 17, before backtracking into Aries. Chiron won’t move permanently into Taurus until April 2027, but that doesn’t mean you need to put off your healing until then. This energy is meant to get you unstuck from situations that have been draining you or that you've already outgrown. Let this awaken you to all that is possible, Virgo. Don’t hesitate to manifest all you’ve ever dreamed of.

2. Sagittarius

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Make your own kind of magic, Sagittarius. On August 9, Mercury moves into Leo, where it will remain through August 25. This energy is all about making plans and contacts so you can embrace abundant new beginnings. Mercury is working alongside Jupiter in this fire sign, bringing immense luck and opportunity into your life. This isn’t a phase when you should expect to keep everything the same. Mercury is guaranteed to bring in new opportunities, but you must be the one to seize them.

This week, don't be afraid to take risks and make progress towards your dreams. Pay close attention to what begins to build up as August 15 approaches. That is one of your luckiest days of the year, as it is when Jupiter and Mercury unite, operating as one powerful energy. Together, they help you embrace a new path and know without a doubt that you are meant for magic.

3. Aquarius

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Luck comes in many forms, Aquarius. Venus moves into Libra on August 6, beginning a chapter of luck and deep transformation. While Venus in Libra is always one of your luckiest seasons, this year it’s a little different. Venus is already preparing to enter its pre-shadow phase for its retrograde on August 31. This energy has you reflecting on the choices you’ve made in your life, including the opportunities you've taken and passed on. Change is possible, but you may have to go back to get ahead.

This week, you are reflecting on your career and overall purpose. Expect to see changes in your life in the coming months, including the kind of work you do. Try to see that luck comes in many forms, and that the divine redirections you receive are pushing you toward your best life. Be willing to let previous plans fall away so that you can reach where you’re meant to be.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.