You Can Usually Guess Someone’s Zodiac Sign By The Way They Apologize

An apology is a very powerful thing. When you hurt someone, intentionally or not, saying sorry is the first step to repairing the relationship. Interestingly, the way you apologize offers insight into your personality and can even reveal your zodiac sign.

The astrological signs all approach apologies differently. Some can't admit when they're wrong and struggle to get the words "I'm sorry" out of their mouths. Others are much more enthusiastic in the way they express their remorse. Here's how you can guess someone's zodiac sign based on the way they say they apologize.

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Aries

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Aries are very direct, and the way they apologize is no different. They are straightforward in their communication. At the same time, Aries are impatient, and they don't like to dwell on anything. As soon as they say sorry, they want to move forward, instead of lingering on the issue.

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Taurus

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Taurus is represented by the bull for good reason. They are stubborn by nature and will not say sorry if they don't mean it. If Taurus believes they are right, they will not back down or apologize just to keep the peace.

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However, Taurus is also loyal and fiercely dedicated to their loved ones. So, when they hurt someone they care about, they are very genuine with their remorse.

Gemini

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Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis are incredibly charming and have a way with words. They can be a bit blunt at times, and sometimes their brutal honesty is hurtful. Yet, they aren't malicious, and once they realize they need to apologize, they do so in a way that leaves everyone feeling better.

Cancer

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Cancer is known to be the most emotional zodiac sign, and often their apologies come with a few tears. They never want to hurt anyone, and their sincerity is obvious. Cancer's apologies are genuine and come from the heart.

Yet, Cancers also tend to apologize far more than necessary. They are often people pleasers and will say sorry just to keep the peace. That's not to say they don't mean it, though. They just care so much about everyone's feelings that they would rather apologize than leave anyone feeling hurt.

Leo

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Leos love attention, and even their apologies have a dramatic flair. They love a grand gesture and may opt for a public apology, as opposed to something more personal. They don't always realize when they need to say sorry, either. They are self-confident and often have a big ego. Admitting when they're wrong is not their strong suit.

Virgo

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A Virgo apology is very solution-oriented. They are less focused on the other person's emotions and more on how they can fix whatever went wrong. They are practical by nature and want to correct any mistakes immediately.

Libra

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Libras are all about harmony, and as such, their apologies are the best in the zodiac. They are genuine when they say sorry, and will do what it takes to repair a relationship. They excel at compromise and care deeply about their friendships. Yet, they often put their own feelings on the back burner to make others happy.

Scorpio

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Scorpios apologize through actions rather than words. They can be hot-headed in an argument, but are also deeply loyal, and never want to hurt the people they care about. Their apologies often come with a thoughtful gift or an act of service.

Sagittarius

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As the eternal optimist of the zodiac, Sagittarius never dwells on the negative. They always see the glass as half-full and have no trouble focusing on the positive. When they need to apologize, they do so quickly and in a light-hearted manner. It usually comes with a joke or two, but that doesn't take away from their sincerity.

Capricorn

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Capricorns' apologies are often a bit stilted. They take responsibility, but can appear detached and even business-like. They show their remorse better through their actions than their words.

When they hurt someone unintentionally, they come up with a detailed plan to avoid doing so again. They may not have any pretty words to express their remorse, but their actions say a whole lot.

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Aquarius

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Aquarius isn't great at showing their emotions. They are often aloof, but that doesn't mean their apologies don't come from the heart. They care deeply about the people in their lives, even if it doesn't always appear that way to outsiders. Aquarians are logical and will take responsibility when they are in the wrong.

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Pisces

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Pisces are deeply intuitive, and they feel the emotional impact of their actions strongly. They are empathetic and quick to offer support and apologize when they hurt someone's feelings. Their sorries are always heartfelt.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.