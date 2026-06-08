You Can Usually Guess Someone’s Zodiac Sign By The Types Of Hobbies They Find Most Enjoyable

Spare time is a rare commodity these days, so what you choose to do with your free time says a lot about you. The hobbies you prefer offer insight into your personality and can even reveal your zodiac sign.

Whether you like to play games or dive into something creative, we all need our hobbies, as they keep us healthy and sane. But the activities the astrological signs choose differ greatly. Leos and Cancers, for example, definitely don't have the same taste in pastimes. Here's how you can guess someone's zodiac sign based on the hobbies they find most enjoyable.

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Aries

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Aries is intellectual, and you'll often find them reading. Still, Aries is a bold fire sign, so they prefer exciting thrillers and adventurous tales far more than slow-paced novels. Aries can get easily bored, and they appreciate that reading allows them to step into another world.

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When they aren't curled up with a book, they're creating their own art. Aries love to write and engage in debates. They are also very good at cooking and like to spend their downtime learning how to perfect a new recipe.

Taurus

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Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and pleasure, Taurus loves enjoying life's luxuries, especially delicious food. Eating is their preferred hobby. You'll find Taurus sampling unique dishes and visiting the hottest new restaurant in town. They love all food and wish to try as many as they can.

When not eating or thinking about food, they are figuring out ways to prepare it and perfect it. Taurus likes collecting fun recipes and even attending eating contests for prizes.

Gemini

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Gemini likes to dabble in mechanics for a hobby. They love to pull things apart and put them back together again. Sometimes, they break something just to repair it. Gemini are endlessly curious, and they love to tinker about.

Cancer

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One of Cancer's favorite hobbies is cleaning. While other astrological signs see cleaning as a chore, Cancer views it as a form of meditation. They love to tidy up, as it allows them to unwind and decompress after a hard week of working on things they don't necessarily adore.

They are also fond of crafting and find inspiration while they clean. Projects continuously pop up, and they love getting lost in a crafty project.

Leo

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Leo is pretty true to their stereotype. A Leo's favorite place is in the spotlight, so they choose hobbies that give them the opportunity to show off. Whether it's beating their friend at a video game or reading lines at the local community theater, Leo wants to be immersed in their hobby. They like dancing and enjoy karaoke from time to time.

Virgo

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While Virgos are known to be hardworking, they do like to kick back and relax when they're off the clock. That usually means going to a bar and hanging out with friends. Virgos like to sing and dance, and karaoke is one of their favorite pastimes. They pile into bars just to sing their hearts out.

Libra

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Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. They love to collect things that are rare and aesthetically pleasing, be it vintage clothes or beautiful art. Libra spends a great deal of time bidding on eBay auctions. A good deal makes their day, and seeking and snagging something rare is what makes them the happiest.

Scorpio

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Scorpios prefer hobbies that are either spiritual or intensely physical. This water sign loves to meditate and sit in silence, contemplating in peace. They will also pile into the yoga and pilates classes looking for that dopamine hit one gets from strenuous exercise.

Sagittarius

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Sagittarius is the free spirit of the zodiac, and traveling is definitely their favorite hobby. They love to explore new places and immerse themselves in cultures different from their own. Whether they're backpacking off the beaten path or traveling in luxury doesn't matter. Sagittarius just wants to be out in the world, learning new things and gaining new experiences.

Capricorn

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As an earth sign, Capricorns love to spend time out in nature. They live such tight, orderly lives that when they allow themselves some downtime, they want to spend it outdoors. They are disciplined enough to hike challenging terrain, but they also enjoy gardening when they want something more low-key and relaxing.

Aquarius

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While Aquarius is known to be unique and contrarian, they actually prefer the classics when it comes to hobbies. They enjoy knitting and pottery, and appreciate mentally-stimulating activities, like crossword puzzles.

They love to create and be creative, yet they rarely find jobs that give them this freedom. So they turn to hobbies for their artistic fix. You can find them crocheting a blanket or making an extravagant macrame wall hanging.

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Pisces

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This water sign takes their hobbies very seriously. Pisces are very hard workers, but they also believe in a good work-life balance. When they clock out, they love to visit coffee shops with friends for long sessions of people-watching.

Though they tend to be introverted, Pisces is a friendly sign. Their hobbies usually take them to public places where they can meet and chat with others.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.