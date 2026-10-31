The Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Sunday

The tarot horoscope for Sunday has arrived with a bit of advice for each zodiac sign. The Moon enters Leo on November 1, inviting you to break out of the mundane parts of life and be a bit bolder. I pulled the Ace of Cups as the tarot card for the collective, meaning its energy affects every one of us.

Ace is all about new beginnings and Cups is the emotion involved in starting over. You might have strong feelings about a situation that feels new to you. You're about to see why you need courage to face it. Thankfully, we are in the heart of Scorpio season sp it's a little easier getting more comfortable with every part of your personality. Yes, even the sides that you usually tend to hide.

Here are the daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, November 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups is an emotional card. It's inviting you to admit to someone that you feel deeply for them. It's really tough to be vulnerable, Aries. Especially for someone like you who loves your independence and protects your soft side.

But on November 1, this is a sign that it's safe to share from the heart. You never know how you will feel afterward until you do it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups

Happiness is an inside job, Taurus. Even though the Ten of Cups is about joy with friends and family, it's up to you to decide whether you let yourself be happy.

You might worry that you are leaving someone behind in pursuit of your own interests. Or perhaps a family member or friend is going through a tough time, and you don't want them to feel bad. Consider this: your happiness can actually help others realize they can make their own decisions, too.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

You are always changing, Gemini. The Lovers tarot card symbolizes contentment. But even if you are happy with your current situation, that doesn't mean you don't recognize when something else is out there that could be fun.

The point is to commit to what you have already decided on. On November 1, ask yourself if what you want long-term is what you have. Would leaving what you have now be OK with you when there is no guarantee of the outcome?

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups

You are naturally an expressive person, but you might be more reserved than is best for you. The problem is that the Knight of Cups is a card of action. So you are going to be asked to step outside of your comfort zone on Sunday.

Cancer, you're making decisions based on how you feel. Your passion is overruling your logic. Being brave and sharing your feelings may be all that happens. But taking that first step is the only way forward.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

It's interesting to imagine you being shy, Leo. But your tarot card for November 1 seems to indicate that there is a more introverted part of you that you've been hiding from others.

The Six of Wands often appears when someone is about to recognize what you've been doing. Don't disregard it or act as though it doesn't matter. You worked hard for what you receive, so accept the compliment and enjoy the moment.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles reminds you to use some of your hard-earned money on self-care. You work an awful lot. Sometimes, you think work should be your top priority always.

Nothing can be further from the truth, though, Virgo. Make time for something fun on November 1. Work doesn't have to be the only thing you know.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Cups

You're never too old for play. As a social zodiac sign, you're happiest when you're around people. The Three of Cups is a card of friendship. It encourages you to connect with friends on November 1.

Stop telling people you'd rather stay home, Libra! This isn't the time to reject invitations to go out. Your social life could actually get you out of that funk on Sunday.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

On November 1, the King of Cups reminds you that you control your feelings. You can't help that an undercurrent of strength runs through you. You can be quite intimidating to people who don't know you.

But you are learning to be more and more emotionally honest. You don't have to pull back on what it is you have to say, but be sure to read the room.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Star

Sometimes disappointments happen and you give up. Later, you regret not pushing harder for your dream. On Sunday, the Star tarot card invites you to go back to square one and start again.

You don't have to let a prior disappointment define the future. You just need to decide that no matter what, you will keep trying until you see it happen.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Pentacles, reversed

The Two of Pentacles, reversed, symbolizes a missed opportunity when it comes to money. There are limitations for everyone. Some people have personal boundaries around certain activities.

And you, Capricorn, have set boundaries for your time. On November 1, you get to practice telling someone no. It might feel rude at first. Stand your ground!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Cups

You don't need a reason to want to do something or to have an object in your home. The only thing that matters is living your life how you want to.

Since you only have one chance, the Nine of Cups reminds you that you can choose to do something purely out of a desire for happiness. Feeling like you need to explain yourself to everyone won't do you any good.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Empress, reversed

Pisces, you can give and give so much that you lose sight of who you are. On the outside, it looks like you are being charitable and super generous for good reasons. But people rarely see the emotional toll that it can take on you.

On November 1, the Empress shows up reversed, reminding you to reconnect with your intuition. You might need to rest and refill your cup. Give yourself some much-needed kindness on Sunday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.