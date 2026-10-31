Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, November 1

The Moon is in Leo on November 1, 2026 helps four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck. The Moon will soon conjunct Jupiter, the planet of luck itself, making this a very powerful time to manifest.

Sunday is a very creative day full of opportunity to try new routines or improve what's already in place. The Moon symbolizes emotions and your past life so get ready to feel an irresistible urge to do something that feels so familiar even if you've never tried it before. Leo sparks courage. These astrological signs are revitalized by the great fortune they draw into their lives on Sunday.

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1. Aries

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Your creativity catches the attention of others on Sunday. Crossing paths with these people turns out to be quite lucky for you. Oh yeah, Aries! The Moon has you thinking about all the possibilities. You are talented. Sometimes you just need a little push to express yourself in the way that you know best.

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Any shyness or reservations get kicked to the curb. You're doing things with bravado on November 1. Every once in a while you are introverted, but it's time to step into the limelight. People greatly appreciate what you do, and if you do it to attract money or fame, you'll definitely find it.

2. Taurus

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Good fortune arrives this Sunday through your family and the past. You have always wanted to honor your family and your legacy in some way. You haven't always been able to do that because you have been so busy settling down and building your life now. On November 1, you recall a story about the past.

Maybe it involves your parents or your grandparents. You realize there are things you can do in your current situation to move toward your goal. You didn't see all the opportunities before, but now you do. You don't have to wait until you're settled or financially better off. Now that you see things clearly on November 1, you have more than you need to work with.

3. Sagittarius

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You're gaining some new knowledge and it's changing how you see your future. It's not every day something new comes into your life and challenges you. But on November 1, you get some pretty amazing information. It makes you see things you didn't see before.

It gives you the courage to try out a new career path. You might decide to dive deeper and go back to school. Or perhaps you will want to travel to be around people who know more about this one thing that has captured your attention.

4. Pisces

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Luck comes from consistent effort, Pisces. And if there is one thing you're doing right on November 1, it's following your routine to a T. You're doing all the right things and the results are showing up. Even when you feel tired and perhaps wonder if it's worth it, you don't give up easily.

You love knowing what to do and when. Part of the benefits you get from the Moon in Leo is that getting organized is much easier for you to do. When you pay close attention to small, seemingly minor details on Sunday, it actually helps you actually see other opportunities. You don't take these moments for granted because you are meticulously aware of how every moment matters.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.