3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era When The Moon Opposes Pluto On Sunday

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on November 1, 2026. Oh, it's time to brace ourselves for what's to come!

The Moon in Leo makes people a little more prideful than usual. This is actually a good thing on Sunday because the Moon opposite Pluto in Aquarius shows where some gumption is needed. It may be nearing the end of the year, but this is when the fun is just beginning for these astrological signs. They've got the power!

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1. Taurus

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I wouldn't be surprised if you have some travels planned for November. If not, well, you may just find yourself making a plan that includes friends who don't exactly live all that close to you. Once you get the itch to change your surroundings, Taurus, it's pretty hard to change your mind.

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Moon opposite Pluto only makes you more determined to make these dreams actually happen. You're not gonna let a little Mercury retrograde set you back from doing what you want to do. What you're looking for is a transformative experience. And you know the only way you'll get one is to put yourself out there.

You are brave and adventurous. November 1 signifies the beginning of great change. Go on and go forth.

2. Libra

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You flow with the seasons, Libra. Now that November is here, you actually feel one with nature and the elements despite it technically being Scorpio season. You realize that you're in the process of changing, once again And you know what? I think you like it.

Pluto is in the process of changing the way you see yourself. It's a long process that's only just started (Pluto is in Aquarius until 2044, afterall). But the whole idea that you don't know exactly where all of this is going yet that kind of thrills you. You're on an adventure. Where you land, nobody knows.

You know that much is true because transformation is the opposite of stagnation. While you're always in balance, you're one with the energy of the universe on Saturday. You love where it's all going. You might be clueless as to where it lands. But with the Moon in Pluto on October 31, you have a good feeling it's going to be somewhere great. There's real power in that mindset.

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3. Pisces

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As soon as this month begins, you know almost immediately that something good is coming. You can just feel it. It feels real and powerful. When the Moon trines Pluto on Saturday, love rules and creativity conquers. October 31 is a day that's right up your alley, Pisces.

You're in the right place at the right time to start something new. Chances are it'll be artistic in nature. Good for you! You're willing to take risks on Saturday.

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This month's risks lead you right to some great adventures. The kind of adventure that transforms you to your core. Moon opposite Pluto makes you more than willing to take that gamble as you want to experience all life has to offer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.